The fluctuation in the numbers of missing people and the departures of officials who were in charge of managing the crisis marked 2023 for the families of the victims. Those affected denounce lack of protection and “chaos” in the Government's management of the problem, despite the promises of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to address a crisis that leaves at least 100,000 people unaccounted for, amid growing violence and organized crime actions.

Dozens of people continue to disappear in Mexico daily, while the forensic crisis persists, with more than 52,000 unidentified bodies.

Throughout 2023, fluctuating official numbers of citizens whose whereabouts are unknown and changes in officials in charge of managing cases increased uncertainty for the hundreds of affected families.

Many promises were shipwrecked throughout the six-year term

Civil organizations indicate that at least 100,000 people are missing in the country. However, on December 14, the Mexican Government indicated that only 12,377 citizens were unaccounted for.

This number is far from the 111,000 unfound individuals indicated by the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons (Rnpdno), as of August 20, 2023.

This imprecision in the numbers covering the tragedy is unfortunate both for the family members and for the human rights organizations that accompany them, said the director of the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Centro Prodh), Santiago Aguirre.

“The Administration (of the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador) began with some promising signs with an attempt to distance itself from what we had had before, but many of those promises were shipwrecked throughout the six-year term and today leave a very bleak outlook. where the balance is negative,” Aguirre highlighted.

Archive-Family members of missing persons and groups walk during a pilgrimage to the Martillas Sanctuary, ahead of the International Day of the Missing (August 30) in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on August 27, 2023. Jalisco is the state Mexican country with the highest number of missing people, with about 14,800 of a total of 110,000 cases registered throughout the country, according to official data. © AFP/Ulises Ruiz

The efforts on the part of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) are being put into the figures and the census carried out implies, the expert considered, a disdain for the tragedy of the missing persons crisis and the relatives, specifically for some of the categories, such as that of records “without sufficient data” that discards 26,090 people.

Furthermore, the director of the Prodh Center emphasizes that efforts should be distributed on urgent tasks, such as the consolidation of the National Forensic Data Bank, “a search tool that has been provided for by law since 2017 and that families have had to litigate in court to to begin to be created, which remains an incomplete tool.”

This panorama in 2023, added to years of struggle by families, increased frustration among those who continue to search for their loved ones.

Departures of officials who led the processes

Family members also highlight as a damaging element the departure of officials they trusted to lead the search processes from the Government.

Among them, the national search commissioner, Karla Quintana, and the undersecretary of human rights of the Segob, Alejandro Encinas, both close to the families and with a specialized career in the matter.

“They had dialogue with the groups and instead what we have seen is the arrival of new profiles to the public Administration, already with very little margin (due to the June 2024 elections),” Aguirre said.

Throughout the year, relatives of missing people in Mexico interviewed by EFE showed their frustration at the slowness of investigations, the forensic crisis and the lack of commitment on the part of multiple authorities.

María Herrera, mother of four missing children in Mexico and recently recognized as one of the 100 most influential people of the year by 'TIME' magazine, said last May that many of the searching mothers “the only thing” they want is to provide a burial site. worthy of their children, but they have not been able to achieve even that.

“The whole of Mexico is a clandestine pantheon,” said Herrera.

Dozens of people participate in a march to demand justice for the 43 students of the Ayotzinapa Normal School who have disappeared since 2014. In Mexico City, Mexico, on July 26, 2023. © Reuters/Henry Romero

For her part, María del Carmen Volante, mother of Pamela Gallardo, a young woman who disappeared five years ago in the south of Mexico City, went to a field search on May 26, a day that revealed the lack of commitment and means by the authorities.

The members of the National Guard, the canine pairs and the firefighters were not in the area, even though the Search Commission had assured that they would arrive.

Furthermore, when starting work in the field, he observed that the previous tasks that should have been carried out for the process were not completed. He highlights that the search areas were not delimited, in an immense and unreachable terrain for the little more than 40 people who responded to the call.

The panorama this year was consolidated as chaotic and discouraging, family members highlight.