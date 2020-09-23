Mexico | Investigation: Nearly 40,000 unidentified bodies have been found in Mexico in just over ten years

The drug war has already claimed nearly 300,000 victims.

In Mexico more than 38,500 unidentified corpses have been found during more than a decade of drug war, says Quinto Elemento, a Mexican association of investigative journalists in its recent report.

In Mexico, a total of 289,000 people have been murdered and 73,000 missing since 2006, according to the organization. The murders and disappearances have been blamed on both drug cartels and the Mexican government.

At a time when tens of thousands of deceased people have not been identified, the relatives of tens of thousands of missing people are looking for relatives with hoes and shovels, for example, the report says. According to the study, the missing persons sought by relatives may be among the nearly 39,000 unidentified deceased who have been taken over by state forensic scientists.

Some of those missing are likely to be among the tens of thousands of unidentified corpses who end up in forensic institutions. Mexican forensic services have been so overcrowded for years that they are in crisis.

Clearance according to the authorities have got rid of the deceased in questionable ways. The Morelo state administration has dug secret graves between 2010 and 2013, according to the report.

The full-body trailers found in the state of Jalisco in 2018 were, according to the report, left by the authorities, even though they initially appeared to be bridges of drug cartels. HS reported in September 2018 of the bodies found on a truck trailer in the capital of Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Authorities have used refrigerated trailers as mobile morgues when the morgues are full.

An abandoned truck trailer full of corpses was moved in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, in September 2018.­

Mexico started a war on drugs in 2006 Felipe Calderónin during the presidency. His successor Enrique Peña Nieto and Andrés Manuel López Obrador have continued the drug war.

In late 2018, current President López Obrador promised a new strategy to reduce violence, but statistics show that killing has only accelerated. Last year, authorities recorded 34,600 murders, a record, he said news agency Reuters in August.

Among other things, the drug war has been estimated to have exacerbated mutual disputes between drug cartels. Mexico has been criticized for militarizing, or militarizing, the fight against crime.

In the drug war, police duties are largely performed by the military. In May, Lopez Obrador continued the military order to fight crime until 2024.

United States has supported the Mexican drug war because the vast majority of illegal drugs sold in the United States come from Mexico. Last week, the United States called on Mexico to make more efforts to combat drugs.

“Unless the Mexican government demonstrates verifiable significant progress in the coming year, there is a risk that Mexico will be found to have failed to meet its international commitments on drug control,” the president said. Donald Trumpin administration in the memo, which was released last Wednesday.

According to the memorandum, Mexico produces almost all of the heroin and methamphetamine seized in the United States. In addition, Mexico acts as a transit country for most of the cocaine used in the United States.