The Mexican authorities They rescued, helped and deterred more than 27,000 migrants to get off the freight trains that they usually use to reach the United States between September and October, as reported this Friday by the National Migration Institute (INM).

“From September 18 to October 3, people were rescued, helped and dissuaded from getting off roofs and train containers. 27,066 migrantsin order to safeguard his life,” the INM detailed in a statement.

The agency assured that it seeks to comply with the agreements established in the institutional meeting with officials of Mexico and the United States on September 22 in Ciudad Juárez to address the increase in the irregular migratory flow in the Mexican railway system.

The INM mentioned that after the meeting 30 humanitarian rescue points have been installed on railway routes in 14 entities in the country, thanks to those who intercepted said number of migrants.

Hundreds of Central American migrants occupy gondolas of the train called ‘The Beast’.

The operations began after the Ferromex company announced last month the suspension of 60 freight trains due to the presence of more than 4,000 migrants in cars and on the roads, and stampedes of thousands of migrants in the refugee care offices on the southern border.

The immigration authorities assured that They contracted air and ground transportation services for migrants who agreed to get off the trains to provide them with care and assistance or take them to their nation of origin.

Likewise, they asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) to carry out diplomatic efforts so that the governments of Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba and Nicaragua accept the assisted return by air of their compatriots.

Additionally, in coordination with the city council of the border Ciudad Juárez, land is being sought to install an open-door shelter to serve family groups and minors.

The INM also pointed out that, from January 1 to October 3 of this year, a little more than 1.56 million irregular foreigners in the country, of which 138,251 are minors.

According to data from the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR), Mexico is on track to set a new record in refugee applications during the current year, with an expectation of 150,000.

EFE

