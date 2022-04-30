According to data presented by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico was one of the 10 countries that registered the greatest reception of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows, in 2021 with more than 32 billion dollars14 percent more than what was received in 2020.

According to OECD statistics, Mexico was in ninth position, surpassing the records of Germany, who received 31 billion dollars in Foreign direct investment during 2021.

the neighboring countryUSA led the list of the flow of FDI worldwide during the past year, with a record of 382 billion dollarsfollows China, Canada, Brazil and India, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Mexico and Germany.

It may interest you: Increase in violence in Jalisco: homicide figures rise in Puerto Vallarta

The United States was also the largest source of FDI outflows, peaking last year with 434 billion dollars, driven by high levels of reinvested earnings. It was followed by Germany, Japan, China and the United Kingdom, with more than 100 billion dollars.

However, although Mexico has had a recovery in the flows received, these still do not exceed Covid-19 pre-pandemic levelswhere the Republic registered 34 thousand 411 million dollars FDI inflows to the country, on the other hand, the global trend did register a recovery from pre-pandemic levels.

After a year of falling records, world FDI flows recovered by growing one 88 percent to $1.85 billion37 percent above pre-pandemic levels, however, the outlook remains uncertain due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“While new investment activity was generally strong in 2021, the outlook for 2022 remains uncertain due to the war that Russia is waging in Ukraine. Investment in new facilities in emerging and developing economies remains weak.

The driving force behind the increase in FDI inflows can be attributed to a significant rebound in OECD earnings in FDI, which peaked in 2021. Less of those earnings were distributed to parent companies, resulting in higher levels of reinvested earnings, which fueled the rebound, explains the OECD.

It may interest you: Delegala from El Copal asks that the National Guard be withdrawn from the community

Likewise, it is highlighted that the income of the capital of the FDI of the OECD recorded a 25 percent increasewhich exceeds the previous level of the health emergency by 4%, in addition to slightly reversing the downward trend that has been registered since 2016.