Soldiers of the Mexican Army destroy confiscated weapons, in a file image. REUTERS

The Government of Mexico is not giving up in its fight against the arms industry of the United States. Lawyers representing the Mexican authorities and the arms manufacturers presented their arguments on Monday before an appeals court, which will decide whether the lawsuit should be resumed in US courts or whether the ruling of a Massachusetts judge who dismissed it in September of last year is upheld. “We are optimistic that we will achieve a favorable decision,” said Alejandro Celorio, legal consultant for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a press conference at the end of the hearing. “The simple fact that the community in Mexico, the United States and the world pay more attention to these legal arguments is already a victory in itself,” said the diplomat, who estimates that it will be decided in a period of six to eight months, although there is no defined term for the matter to be resolved.

The main obstacle facing the Mexican cause is the Law for the Protection of the Legal Trade in Arms (PLCAA), a statute promoted during the George W. Bush Administration that shields the arms industry from any lawsuit arising from the misuse of its products. That legal shield and the immunity that it gives to arms producers was the argument that was used to dismiss the case in a first instance in a Massachusetts court. “While this court has considerable empathy for Mexicans, and none at all for those who traffic arms to Mexico’s criminal organizations, it is bound by the law,” Judge Dennis Saylor said in his ruling last year.

The Mexican authorities filed the appeal weeks after the ruling, but it is only now that both parties have been able to present their oral arguments before three judges of the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston, Massachusetts. Since then, it was anticipated that the legal process would take time. “Since the Mexican government filed the lawsuit, we knew that whoever lost in the first instance was going to appeal,” Celorio said. The decision of where to initiate the litigation, as well as where last year’s ruling was going to be appealed, was part of the legal strategy of the Latin American country. The court has a majority of judges appointed by Democratic Party presidents, who may be more sympathetic to the Mexican cause.

Mexico’s lawyers gave three arguments to knock down the legal shield that protects the arms industry. They pointed out, first of all, that the PLCAA does not apply to damages committed outside of United States territory. They explained, secondly, that there are legal precedents in which it has been possible to sit on the defendant’s bench in lawsuits after shootings and massacres that have taken place in the United States. Finally, they presented a more technical argument, which has to do with extraterritorial applications of the law of one country in another and how it collides with the sovereignty of each State. The legal team of the Mexican Government affirms that it is not explicitly established in the law that it can be applied outside the United States.

“Weapons are in Mexico, not by spontaneous generation, but by the irresponsibility of the companies that allow criminals to access them in the US,” Celorio said. From this moment, the judges will review the arguments of both parties, both written and oral. The best scenario for the Mexican case is that the Massachusetts court be ordered to retake the case and enter the evidence production phase (known in English as discovery). The worst is that the decision not to continue with the case is reaffirmed.

In any case, the Mexican authorities announced that they will exhaust all possible instances and that they are willing to go as far as the Supreme Court. “This is not a lawsuit against the Government of the United States, against the American people or against the right enshrined in the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States,” Celorio said. “It is a lawsuit where the Government of Mexico requires companies in the arms industry to conduct themselves responsibly,” he reiterated.

The litigation has allowed the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to position the issue at the bilateral negotiating table with its neighbor and contain claims to its security policy from Washington. It also became one of the priorities of former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who left office last June to seek Morena’s presidential candidacy in the 2024 elections. The issue has also emerged in international forums such as the United Nations. The lawsuit was originally filed against nine arms producing companies and two arms distributors. The argument is that the negligence of the companies has increased the firepower of the cartels and has resulted in thousands of violent deaths in Mexico. The manufacturers denied the accusations and refused to take responsibility for the misuse of their products.

Mexico has two separate cases to attack the illegal arms trade from the United States from different fronts. The first is against gun producers and dealers, the first link in the supply chain of guns to organized crime, in Massachusetts. It is the one that is being appealed. There is another lawsuit, in this civil case, against the arms dealers, that is, the last link in that chain, filed in a federal court in Arizona and which is still ongoing. It is expected that a long time will pass before the outcome of the legal battle is known.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country