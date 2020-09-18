The Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, delivers the draft budget to the Chamber of Deputies. Chamber of Deputies / EFE

The Mexican Government plans to increase its spending on health and public works in 2021 to boost economic recovery amid the worst crisis that the country has suffered since 1932. In its presentation to Congress on the Budget for next year, some optimistic accounts, the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, has assured that, while some agencies will again have to tighten their belts, other items will see a significant increase in their budget. The Government will rely on the construction of its emblematic works, such as the Mayan Train or the capital’s new airport, to boost the economy. “We would like to think that there are more resources for everyone,” the secretary said before the legislators, “but that is not the reality we are facing.”

The Treasury estimates that Mexico’s economy will contract 8% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but will see a recovery of 4.6% in 2021 – an estimate considered optimistic by some experts. The Secretariat headed by Arturo Herrera expects Mexican oil to be sold in international markets at $ 42 per barrel, about $ 4 higher than what was sold on Wednesday and in line with analysts’ estimates. Annual inflation at the end of 2021 will be 3%, the central bank’s interest rate will drop to 4% and the average exchange rate will be, according to the Treasury’s calculations, 22.1 pesos per dollar, driven by an economic recovery .

Herrera has indicated that health spending will increase by 9.2%; in social assistance, by 2.7% and investment in infrastructure will increase by 5.3% to boost the economy. “The covid crisis required rescuing the country’s health services, converting hospitals, speeding up the construction of medical units and hiring 50,000 new health professionals,” the secretary said. “Investment spending is going to increase, not only because if we want to grow in the future we need a better system of roads, airports and maritime facilities, but because these activities generate jobs and boost the economy. In addition, construction, being an activity that takes place in non-enclosed spaces, has much lower contagion rates than others ”.

A part of the spending is concentrated in the emblematic works of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, such as the Mayan Train, a tourism project in the Yucatán peninsula, for which 36.3 billion pesos (1.64 billion dollars) were budgeted. For the General Felipe Ángeles Airport, 21.3 billion pesos (974 million dollars) are destined and for the Interurban Train, which will connect Mexico City with Toluca, 7,000 million pesos (320 million dollars). In total, these three works represent 64,900 million pesos (3,000 million dollars) of the budget proposed by the Treasury, which has an increase of 1.3% compared to last year.

The Ministry expects that the broadest measure of public debt, the Historical Balance of the Financial Requirements of the Public Sector, will fall in 2021 from 54.7% to 53.7% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Among the most pronounced budget increases is that of the National Electoral Institute (INE), which increased by 60.7%. The INE is preparing for elections in the 32 states of the republic next year. Legislative seats will be contested at the federal level as well as state governorships and mayoralties at the municipal level.

For José Ignacio Martínez Cortés, coordinator of the Laboratory of Commerce, Economy and Business (LACEN) of UNAM, the budget revolves around three axes: health, poverty and public infrastructure. “It is a budget that injects resources to combat covid-19 around a section for the acquisition of the vaccine and current spending on the public health system, and favors social spending directed towards vulnerable groups”, says the specialist, ” It is a project of expenditures with an electoral-clientelistic profile mainly in investment in public infrastructure aimed at the 15 states where there will be elections to the governorships on June 6, 2021 ”.

The delivery of the 2021 Economic Package comes this year amid tensions between some governors dissatisfied with the amount of resources that the federal government has allocated to the health sector during the pandemic, as well as the response of the Ministry of Health. On Monday, 10 governors announced their departure from the National Conference of Governors (Conago) and demanded a review of the fiscal pact that designates resources from the federation to the states. Herrera has said in his presentation that almost 30% of the budget, the equivalent of half of what is collected at the federal level, is directed to states and municipalities.

Both Martínez and Héctor Villarreal, director of the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP), believe that the forecast for economic growth of more than 4% for next year is very optimistic. “I think that there will be a very strong reality check and also, we must not forget that we are going to a complicated intermediate elections next year and this is important,” says Villarreal, “It seems to me that it was played very conservative this package with the idea that, upon passing the intermediate election and already with another representation board, many of the problems that are being turned around in this package such as pensions, low collection and a new fiscal agreement between States and the federation, they will be discussed in the next legislature ”.

Autonomous bodies such as the regulators of the energy sector as well as the Ministry of Public Function and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security will suffer cuts. For the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) one of the largest cuts is proposed, 55% of its budget. The same Ministry of Finance and the Presidency will also cut their budgets. The Economic Package includes modifications to the Income Law and must be approved by the Chamber of Deputies no later than October 15 and by the Senate on October 30. The Expenditure Budget, also part of the package presented today, must be approved by deputies no later than November 15.