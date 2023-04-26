The presidential election process began formally in USA by 2024 with an anticipation accredited to the mobilization of former president Donald Trump to obtain the candidacy of the Republican Party, while President Joseph Biden announced yesterday Tuesday the 25th that he would compete in the Democratic internal elections to be a candidate for the second time at age 80.

Although it is best to Mexico will distance itself from that competition because neither of the two candidates has understood the logic of Mexican national interests, Trump brings a Mexican agenda that gave him results in 2016 and 2020 and that the immigration failure of the presidents Obama and Biden and the current real invasion of foreigners that are bursting the two American borders have become a national security problem for the White House.

Illegal migration, drug trafficking, the growing presence of Mexican criminal cartels in USA, the loss of national security control of the physical border between the two countries and the declining economies of the two countries are foreshadowing a hot scenario in the 2024 US presidential race and are anticipating Mexican reactions in the coming months due to circumstances of situation and with effects on the American electoral climate.

Neither Biden nor Trump they have the possibility of presenting some coherent strategy on issues that involve Mexico, with the aggravating circumstance that Mexican President López Obrador has been on better terms with Trump because it lacks a strategic thinking of pressures and even less with a Biden White House that still does not understand the conjunctural nationalist logic of the current Mexican federal administration.

On the Mexican side, the biggest data offers a panorama of political confusion: a growing nationalism of President López Obrador, a diplomacy that has not been able to separate the situation from the structure, three official Morenista pre-candidates and one unofficially rigorously controlled and above all the taking of unilateral decisions of the head of the federal Executive that are disrupting the transexenal relations between the two partners.

Added to this is the fact that the fragmented and minority opposition has only been able to build a precarious discourse confronting the decisions of President López Obrador appealing for greater interventionism by the White House in Mexican affairs to weaken the National Palace, albeit at the cost of propping up Washington’s intrusive approaches.

The possibility that the competition for the US presidency is between Biden and Trump is creating a strategic framework that will influence the definition of the Mexican presidential candidate by introducing the priority factor of imposing Mexican national interests in the bilateral relationship and the official decision of the U.S. government –-Democrats and Republicans- to prevent the growth of nationalist and populist currents within Mexican society, while at the same time sending the message that the next US president — be Biden or Trump— will increase pressure from Washington to subordinate Mexican interests to the priority of American strategic interests.

Neither of the two US presidential candidates is clearly aware of a viable Mexican agenda, due to the dimension of the problems: migration, drug trafficking, the growing presence of Mexican cartels within the US and the list of confrontations-panels of American complaints over nationalism. Mexican statist in the Free Trade Agreement is much greater than the decision-making capacity to seek a bilateral understanding.

The Intelligence Community of the United States wants to impose American interests on the agenda of Mexican problems, including the Republican militarization of US security policy in Mexico and the unilateral imposition of the Democrats from the interventionist approach that would like to publicly and directly subordinate the policies of the Mexican Government.

For now, none of the four Morenista corcholatas guarantees the continuity of the president’s defensive/offensive nationalism approach Lopez Obrador.

– 0 –

Politics for dummies: Politics is the realm of disappointment.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not of the newspaper that publishes it.

We recommend you read: