They registered in the last 24 hours In Mexico a total of 21 thousand 264 positive cases of Covid-19 reported the Ministry of Health (Ssa), with a total sum of national cases of six million 782 thousand 980 cases.

The ssa reported more than 100 deaths from the virus Sars Cov 2, accumulating a total of 327,833 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

During the last week of July approximately nine thousand 996 infections per day, of which only 15 percent required hospitalization and less than 10 percent mechanical ventilators.

“Despite the high figures, a decrease in infections and deaths because of the Covid-19” highlighted Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion of National Health.

He stressed the importance of each state maintaining the preventive measures to avoid the increase in the levels of infections and continue to decrease them.

The states with the highest number of infections are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Puebla and Sonora, which maintain the necessary attention to prevent an increase in infections.

