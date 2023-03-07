Tuesday, March 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mexico | In Mexico, hundreds of migrants were found in an abandoned truck on the side of the road

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mexico | In Mexico, hundreds of migrants were found in an abandoned truck on the side of the road

More than a hundred of the migrants found in the truck were children who had come alone.

in Mexico On Sunday, around 340 undocumented migrants from Central and South America were found in a truck abandoned by the side of the road, of which 103 were children who came alone. Most of the minors are from Guatemala, Mexican officials said.

The truck found in the eastern state of Veracruz on Sunday night had been split into two floors to accommodate more people. The truck had fans and ventilation.

Trucks are one of the most dangerous ways human traffickers bring undocumented migrants through Mexico to the United States. Last June, more than 50 people died after being abandoned in a hot truck in Texas, USA.

The other year, 56 migrants died and dozens were injured in Mexico when a truck on their way to the United States overturned.

#Mexico #Mexico #hundreds #migrants #abandoned #truck #side #road

See also  Bolivia | The previous president is already in prison, and now the police arrested another important opposition leader in Bolivia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Shakira makes a radical condition for Piqué to be able to see his children in Miami

Shakira makes a radical condition for Piqué to be able to see his children in Miami

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result