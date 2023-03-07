Mexico | In Mexico, hundreds of migrants were found in an abandoned truck on the side of the road

More than a hundred of the migrants found in the truck were children who had come alone.

in Mexico On Sunday, around 340 undocumented migrants from Central and South America were found in a truck abandoned by the side of the road, of which 103 were children who came alone. Most of the minors are from Guatemala, Mexican officials said.

The truck found in the eastern state of Veracruz on Sunday night had been split into two floors to accommodate more people. The truck had fans and ventilation.

Trucks are one of the most dangerous ways human traffickers bring undocumented migrants through Mexico to the United States. Last June, more than 50 people died after being abandoned in a hot truck in Texas, USA.

The other year, 56 migrants died and dozens were injured in Mexico when a truck on their way to the United States overturned.