NGOs have called on the authorities to take stronger action on the cycle of drug violence and gang killings that has been going on for years.

In Mexico the 100,000 missing people officially broke this week. According to the national register of missing persons and statistics from 1964, there were 100,012 missing persons on Monday, 75 percent of whom were men.

UN High Representative for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called the number of missing people in Mexico a “huge-scale human tragedy”.

Of the lost a large number are linked to the years-long cycle of drug violence and gang murders in Mexico. NGOs have called on the authorities to take stronger action to resolve the situation.

Of the disappearances in the statistics, only 35 have led to a court order, which, according to the Bachelet office, is largely due to a lack of effective qualifications.

Due to the inefficiency of the authorities, relatives of those who have disappeared have set up organizations to track down the missing. In Mexico, corpses have at least 37,000 unidentified bodies.