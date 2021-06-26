Mexico | In a suspected clash of drug cartels, 18 died in Mexico

Drug-related violence has claimed more than 300,000 lives in Mexico since 2006.

In Mexico 18 people have died in a suspected clash between two drug cartels. The firefight was fought in a remote area in the state of Zacatecas on Friday local time.

“The battle in Valparaiso involved rival gangs fighting for the territory,” said a state spokesman Rocío Aguilar for television.

Drug-related violence has claimed more than 300,000 lives in Mexico since 2006, when the country’s government began sending federal soldiers to fight cartels.

President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador admitted on Friday that there are security problems in the Zacatecas area, among others. However, the president said his administration is making progress in the fight against crime.