Back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the PRI political regime was beginning to open up to blows of freedom of expression, an American correspondent sought out the then most critical and thoughtful political columnist, Manuel Buendia –murderedby the way, in May 1984, when he began to unveil the mexican narcopolitics–, to explain in a few words the way of exercising politics in Mexico and the answer was simple: “when 2 + 2 never add up to four”.

Own Good daya great maker of ironic and humorous phrases like poisoned darts, also summed up the complexity of the Mexican political system with another very accurate phrase: “If Kafka lived in Mexico, he would be a costumbrista writer”.

What is happening right now in the Mexican political life –the long and tortuous process of nominating presidential candidates for the June elections 2024— is an example of –worth the neologism– kafkanismor certain types of political practices in the form of isms or systems: the absurd as everyday certainty.

The President of the Republic of the Morena party opposed to the PRI, Lopez Obradoris operating the official candidate designation from his morning press conference in the National Palace, as if to signify what was a tradition in the old PRI regime: the well-known finger or political act that represented the designation pointing the finger of the outgoing president to the candidate as incoming president.

It is an old-old mechanism mexican politician: in 1908, the then activist Francisco I Madero –who called to rise up in arms against the dictator Porfirio Diaz at six in the afternoon on November 20– published a book-partisan program, but in its first pages it revealed the Mexican mechanism for designating the successor candidate: the President of the Republic appointing himself throughout seven presidential re-elections to exercise power from 1876 to 1911, when he was forced to resign due to the victory of the Mexican Revolution against the dictator.

Governments go, governments come, but the presidential practice continues: the finger or pointing by the presidential finger of the figure of the successor, sometimes with the so-called covert game or act of hiding the candidate, distracting public attention with other pre-candidates, from such a way to protect his puny strength.

In 1957 there was a very symbolic anecdote: the President Ruiz Cortines, old, timid, timid, modest payer of the Army and with accounting studies who liked to play dominoes on the boardwalk of the port of Veracruz, hinted that his candidate was the Secretary of Agriculture, Gilberto Flores Muñoz, of the revolutionary political-military alliance , and anticipated that he prepare “for what had to come.” The aforementioned, happy, was assumed candidate; However, the political forces of the party spoke out for the young Labor Secretary, Adolfo Lopez Mateos, in the midst of a generational break. Ridden with anger, Flores Muñoz appeared in the presidential office and opened the door decisively to complain to the president about the deception, but he found a sad-faced Ruiz Cortines telling him: “no way, Pollo, they screwed us (they won)” . This was a maximum act of deception of presidentialism.

He kafkanism he rebels in the current presidential speech that says that the current head of the Executive is not going to put up a candidate, but in the eyes of everyone he is putting up a candidate, and the Mexican citizens applaud. The other case of kafkanism It can be seen that the opposition has allied itself against the presidential party of Morena; that is to say, the old PRI of all known, now associated to the BREAD from the right and to PRD of the populist cardenismo that broke with the PRI in 1988, except that the PAN was born in 1939 to fight the grandfather of the PRI and in 2000 he took away the Presidency of the Republic with the promise of his candidate Vicente Fox that he was going to “kick the PRI out of The pines (then the presidential house)”, and today, too, the PRD is arm in arm with the PRI, when this PRD left the PRI in 1988 and almost seized the presidency from the PRI candidate Carlos Salinas de Gortariwith revelations and serious accusations that the Salinas government was responsible for the murder of more than 500 PRD militants.

Well, as a costumbrista narrator, Kafka is certifying that the mexican regime –whatever their partisan denomination of origin– that Mexican political life has changed…, to continue being exactly the same as it was, as if Lampedusa were secretary of minutes and agreements of the solid Mexican political system.

In these days the mexicans They are attending, stunned and complacent, a name fair –perhaps more than 100– of citizens who feel they have the right to compete for the presidency of the Republic, although not a day goes by when some unsubscribe and others they register and in the end the regime is a tower of capillarity.

There are parties as acronyms, but there is no ideologiesproposals or rationales, with the aggravating circumstance that perhaps two or three of the hundred applicants have a political life after the fall of the PRI in 2000, while the remaining 97% come from having been active in the PRI regime, although now unabashedly hoisting the characterization of civil society, with the pardon of Gramsci, and all of them with a tail of dinosaurs or old representatives of the PRI Jurassic past.

Specifically, in this text there is no note, only the description that the mexican politician It is a circus with a thousand tracks and the analysts are Kafkaeans customs.

In case you didn’t read it: