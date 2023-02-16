As expressed by the always alive, Ricardo López Méndez, proudly Yucatecan, who in 1940 composed the magnificent poem “CREDO”

“Mexico, I believe in you, without worrying about the gold of your entrails;

The life of your mud is enough, that refreshes the clarity of the waters,

In the jug that weeps through the pores, the oppression of the flesh of your race.

Mexico, I believe in you, because believing you make me anxious And chastity and zeal and hope”

Yes, Mexico I believe in you, I believe that We will manage to overcome the silence of the good to overcome the abuse of the bad, I believe that we will be able to overcome the oppression of the voiceless, injustice, misery, exploitation, unemployment, crime, violence and exclusion. But I also believe that it will not be enough to believe, it will not be enough to be patriots in September and in that month, only in that month, to allow the patriotic fervor to overflow through our pores.

No, it’s not enough, we Mexicans have to stop thinking about our preserve, our plot of interests, our partisan loves, to, without giving up any of the above, really place Mexico above all else.

Thinking about Mexico, fighting for Mexico, is doing something for what we were, for what we are, and for what we will be.

To love Mexico -not with that jingoistic feeling of the moment, but with a responsible, reflective and reasonable love- is to do something for our family, for our friends and for ourselves.

To believe in Mexico is to fight for it, it is to defeat the corruption, abuse, impunity and demagogy in which we are immersed; It is working to give our country what we have taken from it for decades, to overcome what has prevented us from overcoming shortcomings, deficiencies and deviations.

It is time to occupy the place of development that we all deserve.

It depends on us, it depends on whether we manage to combine our wanting with our doing; it depends on our being able to place our convergences above our divergences; that we manage to see beyond our personal interests.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.