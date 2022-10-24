Mexico | Hurricane Roslyn hits Mexico – At least two dead

The storm is forecast to weaken further Sunday evening and dissipate overnight or early Monday.

Two one person died in Mexico on Sunday in the grip of Hurricane Roslyn after it made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane, local officials told the news agency Reuters by.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Roslyn made landfall in Mexico as a category three hurricane Sunday morning after 5 local time near Santa Cruz in the northern part of Nayarit.

Roslyn weakened to a tropical storm after moving further inland, and in the afternoon the maximum wind speed decreased to 21 meters per second. The storm is forecast to weaken further Sunday evening and dissipate overnight or early Monday.

Roslyn brought heavy rains and flash floods to Mexico. Pictures from Nayarit after the storm made landfall show cars submerged in floodwaters and damaged buildings. Local emergency services have been dispatched to the worst-hit areas, the Civil Protection Agency said on Twitter.

The governor of Jalisco state, near Nayarit, said only minor damage was reported in Jalisco, and the busy Puerto Vallarta airport has resumed operations.

Some of the previously evacuated people have already returned to their homes. Some areas are suffering from power cuts.

The beaches in the area will remain closed for the time being. The NHC warned of waves “likely to cause life-threatening backflows”.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in parts of the storm’s path. Rains can lead to flash floods and landslides.