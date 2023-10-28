Saturday, October 28, 2023
Mexico | Hurricane Otis claimed at least 39 lives in Acapulco

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
At least ten people are still missing.

in Mexico authorities said on Saturday that 39 people had lost their lives in the beach town of Acapulco, which was hit by Hurricane Otis earlier this week. The country’s security minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez also said that at least ten people are still missing.

Earlier, the authorities had reported about 30 fatalities.

The hurricane hit Acapulco on Wednesday Finnish time. The loss of communication connections in the area has made it difficult to assess the extent of the damage.

As Otis approached the coast of Mexico, it quickly intensified to the highest category on the five-step Saffir–Simpson scale, surprising authorities.

