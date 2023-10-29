Acapulco is beginning to recover from the devastation of Category 5 Hurricane Otis, which occurred on the eve of the popular Day of the Dead celebration, which increased the number of visitors to the coastal tourist city. The federal government has received multiple complaints due to its handling of the tragedy, but the Mexican president assures that his detractors are taking advantage of the situation ahead of the presidential elections. The numbers of dead and missing may continue to grow.

The Government of Mexico raised the number of deaths to 39, in addition to 10 missing, due to the passage of Hurricane Otis in the resort of Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero last Wednesday, October 25.

The National Meteorological Center considers it to be the worst storm in the last 30 years in the Pacific, whose maximum sustained winds reached 265 km/h, according to the Specialized Meteorological Center of the World Meteorological Organization.

The deceased have not been fully identified due to the severity of the hurricane. However, it is known that the cause was asphyxiation due to submersion, according to the head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who clarified that investigations are being carried out to obtain more information about the missing people.

The SSPC also reported that so far damage has been reported in 220,045 homes, but that the number could increase, as well as the number of deaths.







The authorities have not been able to fully deploy in the southern part of the state, where the disaster occurred, because it was cut off.

For its part, the hotel sector reported damage to more than 80% of its facilities, after expressing its concern, since Acapulco is one of the most tourist destinations in Mexico and bases its economy mainly on this activity.

In addition, the coastal city has affected the electricity service after reporting some 10,000 fallen light poles, 37 transmission lines, 26 electrical substations and a generation plant affected, the SSPC said.

Why was Otis so devastating?

The cyclone took both authorities and civilians in Acapulco by surprise. Initially, Otis had been monitored as a tropical storm over the Pacific, but in record fashion it became a powerful Category 5 hurricane.

According to the National Weather Service (SMN), it is unusual for a tropical storm to grow so quickly into a hurricane as devastating as Otis did, which over the course of 12 hours reached a sustained speed of more than 220 kilometers per hour.

And although the local government had asked the residents of Guerrero to be prepared with food and basic supplies, in addition to confining themselves to their homes due to the threat of a cyclone, they did not expect it to be so strong. That’s part of the devastation.

In its wake, Otis flooded Acapulco, destroyed roofs of houses, shops and hotels, even tore off parts of the facades of modern buildings near the beaches, in addition to damaging access roads.

View of a partially destroyed building following the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on October 26, 2023. Hurricane Otis caused at least 27 deaths and significant damage as it hit the Mexican resort city of Acapulco as a category of first level 5, officials said Thursday, in what residents called a “total disaster.” Otis crashed in Acapulco with furious winds of 165 miles (270 kilometers) per hour, breaking windows, uprooting trees and largely cutting communications and road connections with the region. AFP – RODRIGO OROPEZA

The federal government has not been spared from criticism

After Otis passed, looting and lack of control were reported in various businesses in Acapulco. Videos and photos circulated on social networks of people looting all kinds of items from stores and supermarkets, which were left exposed after the hurricane.

Some people argued that they were looking for food and drinking water due to desperation due to the lack of supply in the city, and the slow arrival of government aid.

The entire result of the situation has hit the federal government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). His detractors claim that he could have issued greater warnings and blame him for the humanitarian aid that has been insufficient on the ground.

AMLO responded to the criticism through a video and accused them of taking advantage of the situation ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

They don’t care about people’s pain, what they want is to harm us, that there would be many deaths, said the Mexican president.

He also questioned the media and accused them of wanting to damage the image and management of his Government, which is about to end after almost six years in power.

AMLO added that his Government is working to address the tragedy and recalled that last week he tried to reach Acapulco, but had to return due to serious damage to the arrival routes.

To face the crisis, the Government announced the deployment of 8,000 members of the Army, who have the task of contributing to security and helping with rescue efforts, for a city that had 800,000 inhabitants in 2020.

People pick up groceries at a looted supermarket after Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2023. Hurricane Otis killed at least 27 people as it hit the beach resort town of Acapulco in Mexico as category 5 of a higher scale. storm, officials said Thursday, in what residents called a “total disaster.” AFP – RODRIGO OROPEZA

Different world leaders have expressed their solidarity with the Mexican people. For his part, Pope Francis sent a message to the victims during the Sunday Angelus at the Vatican.

Meanwhile, meteorological authorities remain on high alert due to the formation of a tropical depression in the state of Chiapas, also on the Pacific, reporting heavy rains and cloudiness.

Tropical depression Nineteen-E has formed south of the coast of Chiapas, its cloud detachments will cause intense occasional rains in said entity. At the same time, winds with strong gusts and high waves are expected on the coasts of Oaxaca, Chiapas and the Gulf of Tehuantepec, the SMN said in a statement.

With EFE and local media