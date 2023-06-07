On June 2, in Mexico specifically in Guanajuato, the search brigade started a live on Facebook, broadcasting their work in the town of Las Flores, the most impressive thing was that thanks to the video a mother found her son, Juan Pedro, who had been missing for nine months.

(Also: Is it true that you have to wait 72 hours to report a missing person in Bogotá?).

The Facebook account’Until I find you’ reported on the discovery of 20 bags with human remains. “We found three positives of the male sex, only one of them had tattoos on his leg, he had a diamond and on his wrist he had a little thread with a phrase“; revealed one of the members of the search brigade.

The event happened in the limits of the municipalities of Irapuato and Salamancawhere they also found more personal items such as cell phones, bags, wallets, among others.

(You may be interested: They reveal that the charred body after a serious traffic accident is a physiotherapist).

Pieces found in the search Photo: Facebook: See you

Thanks to the diamond tattoo, the mother confirmed that it was the discovery of her son’s body, answering on Facebook: “Good God, I thank you very much, my son is the boy with the diamond”, expressed the woman according to local media.

The search brigade continues in operation extracting the bodies for their respective identification and delivery to their relatives. In addition, the exact figure is not yet known since the bodies were mutilated.

Several comments on the collective page were: “Hopefully if he is my husband I can’t stand the despair that I don’t know where he is”, “I am looking for my husband disappeared in irapuato”, “Thank you very much for giving peace and tranquility to the whole family who with faith and hope were looking for their missing person.”.

(Also: The jungle swallowed him: CTI agent disappeared after suffering an accident on a mission).

“Here we can see the work of the people who are looking for our disappeared. For us as family members and as a brigade, it is a job that gives us satisfaction.”, mentioned a member of the collective while recording the live.

Notably, This work is led by the relatives of disappeared persons, who voluntarily go out to look for their relatives.

The brigade in its live invited people who have disappeared to write on their Facebook page and keep an eye on their videos. “The brigade is not looking for guilty, the only thing we want is to find our relatives”, concluded one of the members of the group.

place holder

More news

Baby Cristin Ranoque, lost in the jungle, celebrates her first year of life

Takeover of the Palace of Justice: victims ask to expel Sergeant (r) Garzón from the JEP

Marta Granados, a 78-year-old Colombian woman, is missing in Mexico

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

VANESSA PEREZ