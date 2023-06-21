Mexicans have faced different alarming weather changes this yearthen, according to the National Water Commission, the first heat wave began in March and, at this moment, this territory is under a third wave.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico reported last Monday, June 19, that the third heat wave in Mexico may continue until tomorrow, June 22. However, the entity does not confirm precisely when these temperatures may cease.

These weather conditions affect both daily life and the state of health of people, since these high temperatures cause the body to lose water and with it important minerals.

In addition, although this third wave has been extended, which was initially scheduled to end on June 9it is expected that during these days, due to the anticyclonic circulation -circulation of winds-, the temperatures will rise.

This forecast includes more than 45°C for Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

SMN mentioned that the circulation of heat will move in the next few days to the southern United States and several phenomena will begin, such as the passage of tropical wave number 5, the entry of a new tropical wave, low pressure channels, and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea.

Likewise, Víctor Manuel Torres Puente, a meteorologist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, predicted a fourth heat wave for July 1 of this year.

According to local media, in this latest version of heat the most affected states will be Campeche, Coahuila, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Yucatán and Veracruz.

Authorities recommend staying hydrated and avoiding being under the sun’s rays for very long periods of time.

