“I’ve never seen anything like it,” says Mike Vigil, who has followed the case of General Salvador Cienfuegos since the first steps of the investigation. Agent of the DEA for 31 years, 12 of them in Mexico, Vigil does not just assume that the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office has decided to exonerate the military, especially after the investigation that his former colleagues presented to the Prosecutor’s Office. “It was very robust,” he says. Retired since 2004, Vigil, who was the DEA’s chief of operations, still uses the first person plural when speaking of the US drug agency.

Question. Do you remember when the investigation began in 2013? How do you start, what do you remember?

Reply. At that time, I was already retired, but I had communication with elements of the DEA. He had heard rumors before 2013, but there was no evidence. The DEA began to intercept calls from the H-2 cartel, which were part of the Beltran Leyva. There were thousands of communications. The DEA, as far as I know, used quite a few resources in the investigation: elements, analysts, surveillance. And then when you intercept a call, it requires quite a few resources: record, transcribe, present it to a federal prosecutor. The investigation was initially directed at the H-2 group, which was introducing tons of drugs into the United States.

P. How did you find out that someone great was involved? When did you realize that it was Cienfuegos?

R. The investigation was not against him, but Cienfuegos could be identified. In the United States we know that when there is a very broad criminal conspiracy, you will come to the fore. We were not intercepting calls in Mexico. Many people say that calls, messages, are not valid. But that’s not true. The request was processed here.

They realized that it was Cienfuegos months later. They were talking about The Godfather. They called him that in their communications. And then we knew that he was a very important person, because of the way they referred to him, an important person, they spoke of him with great deference. There were many communications where The Godfather was mentioned. In such a case, with call interception, the subjects do not know that they are intercepted, otherwise they would not speak. They said that he was protecting them, that he was recruiting more officers to protect them, that he was helping with cocaine shipments from Colombia to Mexico… All that in the US can be used for a conspiracy charge.

P. This morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused the DEA of fabricating the crimes against Cienfuegos, how do you take his words?

R. What López Obrador says that we manufacture is not true. We develop evidence during investigations. But then the case goes to the prosecutors, they review everything. And the prosecutors here [en Estados Unidos] they are very conservative. If the evidence is not strong, they will never make a formal accusation against anyone. So to say that we fabricate evidence is ridiculous. Because that’s why we can end up in jail. Also, why would we make a case against Cienfuegos? They are protecting a corrupt officer.

P. In its statement this Thursday, the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office says that the assets of Cienfuegos are normal, that it does not coincide with their alleged criminal activity.

R. A person thus involved with the cartels puts that money in accounts used by front men, relatives, etcetera. But he does not put it in his name. You should be very ignorant to do it. And Cienfuegos is an intelligent person. Furthermore, what are researchers in Mexico going to discover about their heritage in a few weeks? A thing like that takes time. Do you really think that Cienfuegos is going to buy a mansion for four million dollars?

P. Have you talked to people from the DEA after the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office?

R. Yes, I have been told that it is a very sad situation. This type of research that they did is very complex, an investigation that requires many hours. And now it falls … Mexico has made fun of the US legal system, I doubt that they have investigated anything. The message they send is terrible: if you are a corrupt officer, we will protect you.