By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Mexico has found unexpected allies as it tries to limit imports of genetically modified corn: some American farmers who grow the crops.

Farmers have planted transgenic corn, resistant to insects and herbicides, with seeds sold by companies such as Bayer AG, Corteva Inc and Syngenta for decades.

But as advocates of the free market, some of them say the US should agree to sell non-GMO corn to Mexico rather than deepen a trade dispute over the proposal, and note that they could win a premium for growing more conventional corn.

“I’m all for free and fair trade,” said Fred Huddlestun, who grows GM corn and soybeans in Yale, Illinois. “When they get to the point of pressuring someone to buy something they don’t want, I worry about that.”

Mexico is the biggest buyer of US corn, and the proposed restrictions threaten to disrupt some of the nearly $5 billion worth of corn the US sends to Mexico annually, or 95% of Mexico’s total corn imports.

Mexico said in February it would ban GM corn for human consumption, reversing previous plans that obscured the future of imports of animal feed raw material, the destination of the vast majority of imported corn.

Supporters of the measure say GM corn could contaminate ancient varieties native to Mexico and question its impact on human health.

The Biden administration says the restrictions would violate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and last month requested trade consultations with Mexico in the first formal step towards a request for a dispute settlement panel under the pact. US officials met with colleagues in Mexico last week.

Mexico’s proposed restriction on corn for human consumption is expected to affect imports of white corn, which is mainly used for tortillas, according to a report by the US Department of Agriculture.

Industry groups including the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), which represents biotechnology companies, and the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) lobbied US officials to oppose Mexico’s proposals.

But some American farmers say the US should back off.

The NCGA appears to be intent on “squeezing potentially unwanted grain down the throats of our trading partners (sic),” Matt Swanson, a farmer who grows non-GMO corn, wrote on Twitter.

“IT IS WORTH IT”

American farmers have long had a contentious relationship with seed companies. Growers benefit from agricultural technology that improves yields and fights pests, but some are dissatisfied with industry consolidation and the amount of influence corporations have over US agriculture.

“It seems to me that the secretary and this administration are not standing up for all farmers,” said Greg Gunthorp, an Indiana hog and poultry farmer who feeds his animals non-GMO corn to produce premium meat products. “What they really stand for is big business.”

While there is no hard data on the views of US farmers, Reuters spoke to about 10 grain producers and traders who said the US should not require Mexico to continue importing GM corn.

Other growers worry about the extra work required to grow non-GMO crops instead of GM grains, and the possibility that a new government in Mexico will eventually change policy again. But many would consider growing more non-GMO corn if the price was right.

“You have to make it count,” said Dave Kestel, an Illinois farmer who grows GM corn and sells seeds to Corteva. “Twenty percent premium would probably be the minimum.”

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; additional reporting by Leah Douglas in Washington and Cassandra Garrison in Manhattan, Illinois)