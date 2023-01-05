local media in Mexico and users on social networks have reported clashes between criminal gangs and the Army in the streets of Culiacan, (in the northern state of Sinaloa).

According to the Mexican newspaper The universalDue to blockades and shootings in that city, the authorities asked the citizen not to leave their homes and suspended all kinds of educational activities.

According to the Culiacán Security Secretariat, vehicle thefts are taking place in the streets by armed men, who also prevent passage through the main roads in seven parts of the city.

The universal He says that the reason for this confrontation, apparently, is due to the presumed capture of a member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The official said that from very early hours of this Thursday “aggressions, theft of vehicles and blockades of avenues” were being reported, for which he recommended that the population take shelter in their homes.

Videos of burned vehicles blocking the streets of Culiacán.

Faced with these violent events, the Ministry of Public Education and Culture (SEPyC) of Sinaloa determined to fully suspend teaching and administrative activities in the municipality of Culiacán, state capital, to safeguard the integrity of students.

Asked about the issue during his morning press conference, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked reporters to wait. “Wait,” he said.

“We still do not know how the events are in Sinaloa, there is an operation that began at dawn and we will inform you about it later. That is reported later so that the precise information is available, we do not get ahead of ourselves, ”he added later.

These events have aroused fear among citizens because they are reminiscent of the controversial “culiacanazo”, an operation in which federal forces arrested on October 17, 2019 to Ovidio Guzmánson of El Chapo, but they released him hours later for violent acts of the Sinaloa cartel.



At that time, the security forces found themselves overwhelmed by the violence that the Sinaloa Cartel sowed for several hours in Culiacán in the face of informational chaos and the silence of the Government.

