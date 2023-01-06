The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, son of El Chapo, in prison in the USA and became the head of his father’s drug trafficking cartel, took place in the city of Culiacán, the largest city in the state of Sinaloa, and provoked a violent reaction of the members of the “Sinaloa cartel”, one of the largest criminal organizations in the world equipped with troops of guerrillas armed like a real army. In the images the phases of the capture, the assault on the neighborhoods of the narcos, the ferocious reaction of the traffickers who, aboard pickup trucks, just like in the many wars fought in the world, shoot at the troops of the regular army of Mexico. more videosthe city set on fire.



