The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported that the authorities will review the mine concession to understand the causes of the collapse. Ten miners have been trapped there for a week as rescuers work tirelessly to free them. Civil Protection believes they are “hours away” from achieving their release.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, made a kind of promise this Wednesday, August 10, to those who are waiting in suspense for the outcome of the rescue of the miners who were trapped in the pits where they work a week ago.

The president assured that “the responsibility of the owners, of the mining concessions and everything that derives from it (…) An investigation will be carried out on this,” he affirmed in his traditional morning press conference.

The coal mine in Sabinas, Coahuila, in the north of the country, collapsed a week ago, on August 3, while several workers were inside. Several wells were flooded, so the rescue work is focused on removing the water that occupies the mine.

Ten miners are still trapped inside with no communication with the outside. Five managed to get out at the time of the flood, although they were injured.

López Obrador took advantage of the press conference to recall that one of his campaign promises was to stop the concessions for coal extraction in the Coahuila region and stated that he himself already had doubts about the permit with which this particular facility operated.

On August 5, the Mining Union of Mexico already demanded that the Government investigate the owners of this mine. Napoleón Gómez, the general secretary of the organization, denounced a general climate of impunity in the mining region: he assured that the owners do not allow the workers to unionize and that there is no authority to force them to comply with the law and with labor rights.

“Within hours” of the rescue

The national coordinator of Civil Protection of Mexico, Laura Velázquez, shed some light at the end of the tunnel this Wednesday morning: “We hope that we will be within hours of carrying out this rescue,” she told the press.

The efforts of the mobilized troops are focused on extracting the water that floods the mining wells. Velázquez reported that, for now, they have pumped 125,453 cubic meters of water after a week of continuous work. To measure what happens, with the extracted water more than thirty Olympic swimming pools can be filled.

Rescue workers have operated for 158 continuous hours since the mine collapsed on Wednesday, August 3. Image from August 9 in Sabinas, Coahuila, Mexico. © Luis Cortes / Reuters

In addition, the authorities recalled that they are monitoring the levels of methane gas inside the mine, since this substance is explosive and there is a risk that it will explode when the divers who are going to carry out the rescue enter.

However, Velázquez reported that the gas levels “are optimal” so that the rescuers “can enter.”

“We are already very close, Mr. President, to being able to enter,” said the head of Civil Protection, addressing López Obrador.

The collapse of the mine in Sabinas is not the first accident to occur in Coahuila. Associations of relatives of miners have registered more than 100 deaths of workers in the region since 2006.

With EFE and local media