Mexican midfielder Luis Chávez during the friendly against Sweden, in Girona. PAU BARRENA (AFP)

The last call for Tata Martino. Between the improvement in performance and the anguish for the goal. That was the game against Sweden, where he already has cleared up the doubts, or so it seems, of who his eleven players will be to face Poland. The problem is still defining their center forward: Henry Martín, Rogelio Funes Mori or betting on the no longer so injured Raúl Jiménez. El Tri lost 1-2 against the Swedes to add a bit of uncertainty to the coach’s bag.

The Mexican team was the protagonist with the ball. When there is no pressure on him, the Tri can enjoy pampering the ball. From testing the speed-creativity of Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna to looking for the best connection in the midfield between Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez and Luis Chávez. The shots on goal, however, ended up very comfortable in the palms of the Swedish goalkeeper Nordfeldt. The weak points of the Mexican team were seen in the counterattacks because that is where the media were badly stopped and the defense advanced.

There were no sparks or goals in the first half. Martino decided to give Raúl Jiménez minutes to try to wake up from his injury lethargy. Also an Andrés Guardado who needs to get into rhythm and the most explosive of all: Hirving Lozano. Those changes suffered a bit of a Swedish setback. Marcus Rohdén found a lane on his right to score 0-1 against a broken Mexican defense at minute 54.

Four minutes later, Mexico took revenge with a full gallop whiplash from Alexis Vega who was able to make a goal that he fought to get the ball into a corner. The 1-1 ignited the Mexicans who wanted to advance through the wings, but could not find a Jiménez who wanted to show that he had left his physical problems behind. With about six minutes remaining, the Swede Svanberg took advantage of the Mexican laziness in the area to shoot in the area and score the 1-2 that lowered the mood of the Tri. End of test. Mexico showed an aggressive face on the field, but insufficient. The moment of truth will be against the Poland of the scorer Lewandowski.

