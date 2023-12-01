On December 1, 2018, Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumed the Presidency of Mexico. Five years later, he celebrates it mainly with economic changes, one of them, the 20% increase in the basic salary by 2024, when his term will end. In these years, he has not only accumulated more than 1,000 ‘mañaneras’ -daily press conferences about his administration-, controversies with opponents and government announcements, but also accusations of violation of human rights that increasingly concern activists in the country.

“What better way to commemorate five years of our Government? Demonstrating that progress is possible.” These were the words of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador -AMLO, as he is known-, when celebrating his fifth anniversary in power this December 1.

Despite the political wear and tear, according to the latest CELAG survey, until August of this year, AMLO arrives with a positive image of 61.7%. A figure that has been constant, with little variation, in these five years.

Upon coming to power, AMLO promised that this political era would be known as the ‘4T’ – the Fourth Transformation -, in reference to the other three that have marked the history of Mexico: Independence from Spain, the Reform, led by Benito Juárez , and the Revolution, which gave way to the Constitution that is still in force.

In 2018, many saw with hope that profound transformation that López Obrador promised, while others doubted his mission. Among the main reforms, AMLO achieved the approval in 2021 of several modifications to the Hydrocarbons and Electrical Industry laws, in order to strengthen the State’s productive companies. Now, in the final stretch of his six-year term – which ends in October 2024 – he will promote three constitutional reforms, referring to the energy, electoral and security sectors.







37:49 l © France 24

Another key point were the reforms in the Education Law, which eliminated the questioned evaluations of teachers that determined their permanence in the teaching profession, introduced in the period of Enrique Peña Nieto, his predecessor. Although the teaching profession approved what was resolved by AMLO, they asked for other reforms that they consider essential for the exercise of their duties.

The Mexican economy in the six-year term of López Obrador

In September, in one of Las Mañaneras, López Obrador stressed that there are currently 22 million workers registered in the Mexican Social Security Institute who receive an average of 16,284 pesos. An achievement for the Government of López Obrador, who has referred to the increase in the minimum wage, which went from 88 pesos a day, in 2018, to 312 pesos by 2023. By 2024 it will increase by 20%, after an agreement between employers and employees, despite the fact that inflation has not had the same growth.

Regarding this indicator – inflation – López Obrador has highlighted that, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), general annual inflation in Mexico continues to decline. In the first half of July 2023, it stood at 4.79%, which represents a significant reduction compared to the same period in 2022.

The Mexican president has highlighted that his main achievements have been to keep inflation down and increase salaries. In addition, he highlights the strengthening of the Mexican peso against the dollar, although for Mexicans residing abroad it means that the dollars they send to their country cover fewer expenses.

Although CELAG points out that it is the third country in the world with the least unemployment, informality is the rule in the Mexican economy, with around 32.2 million citizens under that labor condition.

Furthermore, although poverty remains high, according to data from the National Council for Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), 8.9 million people escaped poverty, leaving a total, as of May 2023, of 46.8 million people in this condition. While 1.7 million people left extreme poverty. As of May of this year, 9.1 million Mexicans were reported to be in this situation, which represents a reduction compared to the 10.8 million people in extreme poverty in 2020.

Organizations denounce “setbacks” in human rights

Several organizations and human rights defenders have warned of the increase in human rights violations. H H. in the five years of the López Obrador Government.

The EPUMx Collective, made up of more than 300 state, national and international civil society organizations and networks, concluded that there were “significant setbacks” in terms of violence against women, the situation of human rights defenders and journalists; migration; forced displacement; militarization; forced disappearance; Indigenous villages; LGBTIQ+ population; people deprived of liberty; People with disabilities; social protest and Afro-Mexican population; torture; business and human rights; follow-up to international recommendations; among other topics.

The human rights crisis that AMLO refuses to see Impunity, attacks by power against society, militarization, weakening of institutions: this is the devastating diagnosis that the 300 main NGOs will bring to the United Nations for examination https://t.co/FMoJtVlsL9 — Process (@process) November 29, 2023



In the report presented in November of this year, they warned that 2021 was the year with the most femicides, with a historical maximum of 1,018 cases, in a context of increased violence against women.

Regarding the number of missing people, according to official data cited in the report, Mexico registers more than 111,000 missing people, of which more than 40,000 occurred during AMLO’s six-year term. They claim that impunity is the rule and that institutions do not respond.

“The weakening of mechanisms, autonomous and deconcentrated bodies relevant to the guarantee of human rights and democracy, such as the National Electoral Institute or the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data. On the other hand, 10 years after its creation, the National System for Attention to Victims does not have the necessary operational and administrative capacity to carry out its work and the institutionality of the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (CEAV) has deteriorated.” , says the report.

Human Rights Watch warned that militarization of public security, implemented in Mexico, threatens human rights, although during the campaign he promised to return the military to their barracks.

Several human rights organizations remember that López Obrador created the National Guard to replace the Federal Police. “This National Guard was constitutionally born as a civil security force, but it has been managed from the beginning as a military force,” warned the Wola organization, mentioning that the vast majority of its members are military and that the security levels remain the same. than in previous periods.

“Nearly two decades of military intervention in public security have failed to put an end to the relentless violence of Mexican cartels and have led to countless atrocities committed by soldiers and sailors, with almost total impunity,” said Tyler Mattiace, Mexico researcher at Human Rights. Watch.

They remember that soldiers and sailors abuse their power and have arbitrarily detained civilians, executed unarmed civilians, and carried out forced disappearances.

“During the current Government, allegations of extrajudicial executions committed by the military have continued. Those responsible for these abuses are almost never brought to justice,” the organization notes.

Hence, López Obrador has indicated that in this last period he will present a constitutional reform in matters of security to prevent, he said, this type of abuse from being committed as has happened in the past. Furthermore, in several morning conferences he has said that the State has not violated human rights.

Even,Wola points out, there is a process of increasing militarization of civil tasks inside and outside the scope of public security. For example, the construction of the Tulum International Airport and the administration of ten other airports nationwide. In addition, he said that the Mayan Train, his emblematic work, will be in charge of the Armed Forces. AMLO justifies the delivery of airport infrastructure by claiming that it seeks to reduce corruption and increase security. However, they question the power that the president hands over to entities that should be in civilian hands.

Health is another crisis that has affected Mexico. According to Coneval, López Obrador assumed power with a total of 20.1 million people without access to health services. By 2022, there are 50.4 million Mexicans; That is, 30.3 million people lost this right. Added to this are the impacts of natural disasters, such as Hurricane Otis, which hit the beaches of Acapulco and left a trail of devastation in its wake. Residents have claimed that help did not arrive immediately and that the Government’s intervention has been slow. The Executive, for its part, assures that it has a plan for the reconstruction of Guerrero and the recovery of the famous resort of Acapulco.

Morena seeks to stay in power

In this context, the governing party, the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), seeks to remain in power in the presidential elections of June 2024. With an acceptance above the rest of the contenders, Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of the City Government of Mexico and López Obrador’s letter for these elections, remains in the lead according to several surveys.

It has been five years since the transformation initiated by the president @lopezobrador_. Mexico is experiencing stellar moments. I share this reflection with you. Unique candidate for the Presidency of Mexico. Message addressed to militants, sympathizers and the National Council of MORENA. pic.twitter.com/eQx8gnGy1S — Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) December 1, 2023



Xóchitl Gálvez, candidate of the Frente Amplio por México, is his main opponent and, little by little, he is gaining recognition in Mexico. She is the bet of the coalition made up of the National Action Party (PAN), Party of the Institutional Revolution (PRI) and Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). While the third candidate is Samuel García, from the Citizen Movement.







07:17 We open a press review with the analysis of the state elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila. © frace24

With EFE, Reuters and local media