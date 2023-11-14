Jesús Ociel Baena, LGBTQ+ activist and first openly non-binary member of the Mexican judiciary, was found dead together with his partner Dorian Herrera in his home in Aguascalientes, a city in the center of the country.

It has not yet been clarified whether or not it was a crime: according to what was declared by the Minister of Security Rosa Icela Rodriguez, in fact, it is not yet possible to determine “whether it was a murder or an accident”. The state Attorney General’s Office said there was no evidence at the crime scene that a third person was in the house; However, a sharp object was found at the crime scene, and the injuries sustained could, in fact, be traced back to a knife or some other sharp object. Preliminary investigations do not exclude that it could have been a personal issue between the two victims or a suicide, but the LGBTQ+ community has strongly rejected this hypothesis, describing it as an attempt to ignore the violence committed against the community, and stating that many they knew Baena, they say that the magistrate, in recent weeks, spoke enthusiastically about the future.

The LGBTQ+ rights activist group Letra S therefore urged local authorities to investigate the deaths thoroughly and without prejudice. Alejandro Brito, spokesperson for the group, said that Baena had received “many hateful messages, and even threats of violence and death”, and that his visibility on social media had made him a target, urging the authorities to take this into account in investigations. Brito also underlines that the thirty-eight-year-old magistrate “broke down the invisible barriers around the non-binary community”: Baena had in fact become a magistrate of the electoral court of the State of Aguascalientes in October 2022, and was the first openly non-binary person to hold a position judiciary in Latin America.

In June, he was among the first to receive a gender-neutral passport, declaring on Twitter that he was “a non-binary person, not interested in seeing myself as a woman or a man”, and last month the electoral court had presented to Baena a certificate attesting to the generically neutral title of “teacher”.

On Monday evening, the LGBTQ+ community gathered in Mexico City for a vigil in memory of Baena, and the former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Mexico, Arturo Zaldivar, shared a thought on social media for his passing: «We have lost a fundamental voice for equality and the rights of LGBTQ+ people.”