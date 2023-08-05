Fossil egg of a flamingo from the Pleistocene era. INAH

Experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) have determined in recent days that the fossil found during the construction of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) belongs to a prehistoric flamingo egg. The finding was located in the municipality of Santa Lucía, in the State of Mexico, and corresponds to the transition era of the Pleistocene and the Holocene (8,000 and 33,000 years). The finding, says the INAH paleontologist Alberto Cruz, is a sign that the flamingos coincided temporarily with the mammoths.

The fossil, between five and nine centimeters, was in perfect condition and was almost complete, a characteristic that adds value to the find. “We wanted to report that it was a flamingo. It’s funny, and more [que se trate de] the egg. Skeletons had been found, although that could be an occasional finding, because they fly and it could be a transfer. Upon finding the egg, he tells us that he inhabited and lived in the area, ”explains the paleontologist. This is the first fossil record of an egg of the species found in the American continent; the second in the world. Until now, another find had been located in Spain: five eggs corresponding to the Miocene (15 and 23 million years old). The area in which they found the remains, Santa Lucía, has been a recognized paleontological territory after the appearance of the remains of hundreds of mammoths. The Government of Mexico also built the Mammoth Museum on the land that houses the airport.

The egg found in the AIFA was found at a depth of about two meters, covered with earth, clay, shales (a type of rock) and other minerals. The appearance of the egg also proves that there was a shallow and salty aqueous area in the place —a favorite terrain for the species— that was part of the paleolake, that lake that connected the reminiscences that are still spread throughout the Valley of Mexico : the lake of Zumpango, that of Chalco or that of Texcoco. The period between the Pleistocene and the Holocene was characterized by warmer and more humid conditions than today.

The experts placed the fossil at that time through recent studies, which suggest that high temperatures, rains, and salinity conditions were maintained in the area of ​​Lake Chalco —south of the Basin of Mexico— and near the Santa Lucia site. To determine the type of animal that laid the egg, they compared the shape, measurements, and shell with those of other birds, such as the pelican, goose, or swan. “The result is that the size and shape of the fossil egg studied are very similar to those of flamingos,” says the INAH.

The flamingo fossil record has only been found in the center of the Mexican territory, despite the fact that its presence is more common in the Yucatan peninsula and in the southeastern United States. Among these records, there are some fossil bones of flamingos from the Pleistocene, found in the Mexican municipalities of Tocuila, Tepexpan and Chimalhuacán, near Santa Lucía. Others from that same period were found in the Jalisco towns of San Marcos and Chapala. The oldest of those found in Mexico is a flamingo skeleton from the Pliocene-Pleistocene, in Pie de Vaca (Puebla).

