A video recording a brutal beating inflicted by an older student on a first year of high school in the Bicentennial College of National Independence, located in the municipality of Reforma, in Chiapaswent viral in recent weeks in Mexico.

A case of bullyingor school bullying, in which a visibly taller student kicks, and using martial arts techniques, another who fails to resist nor protect himself from blows, while he is cornered against a property fence.

According to the newspaper Milenio, after learning of the facts, which were recorded by the classmates of the students involved, thehe parents of the victim demanded that the authorities of Chiapas punish the authorities of the educational institution and the students responsible for the attack.

The father, who has identified himself as Felix León Martinez, stated that he filed a criminal complaint for the authorities to take action on the matter and reach the final consequences in this case, in addition to defining whether it is the first case of abuse and violence. in which the perpetrator is involved, or on the contrary already has a history of attacks on his companions.

Last monday, The Chiapas State Attorney General’s Office announced that based on these outrageous facts, a record of attention was made to investigate the crime of injuries.

The parents of the 12-year-old victim, who collapses at the end of the video, stated after the video of the attack was released, which occurred on April 20, that they hope that he does not present medical or physical complications from the brutal beatings, although he confirmed that in later days the minor presented vomiting and headaches, for which reason more tests would be carried out to monitor his state of health.

In social networks, the new case of bullying also unleashed the indignation and impotence of users

According to the Mexican newspaper El Universal, on social networks the new case of bullying also unleashed the indignation and impotence of users: “My blood is on fire from so much violence. A shout out to parents to train their children in the framework of principles and values”, wrote a user.

Another one stressed that “these types of adolescent aggressors should be tried as adults, since that is how they behave. They feel like men to commit excesses, that they should also be men to face justice.”

“Martial arts are not for attacking… There you can see the education of the house. That they punish that kid, that they judge him like any adult since he attacked the kid like that, “another user noted.

