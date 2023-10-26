So many boos in Austin

THE boos received in Austin they may have just been the appetizer of a much more difficult weekend for Max Verstappen in Mexico. The Dutchman on the podium of the Texan race was bombarded by loud ‘boos’ from those who were clearly fans of his teammate, Sergio Perez, as was easily understood from the chant “Checo, Checo” who got up immediately afterwards. The situation inside the Milton Keynes garage is becoming increasingly tense, with the Perez’s seat which appears in the balance for 2024 and Verstappen’s repeated successes which are evidently no longer appreciated by the #11 supporters.

Perez himself made a statement ahead of the home weekend appeal to his fans, asking them to support the entire team. Evidently, however, within the world champion team there are fears about the situation that could arise in the stands of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Special protection

For this reason Verstappen will be ‘escorted’ inside the facility by two bodyguards. This was confirmed by the German site F1-Insider.com he was the consultant to the Milton Keynes team Helmut Markoanother figure particularly disliked by the Mexican public after his critical comments expressed towards Perez.

“Max doesn’t actually want them and is relaxed – commented Marko, in reference to the presence of bodyguard – but we have the responsibility for him. So we just want to be on the safe side”. Even before the Dutch insult incident broke out publicly in Austin, Versteppen had already received some threats on social media. Certainly no ‘favors’ for Perez are foreseen by the team to try to ingratiate himself with the local public: “Every point that Max takes away from Hamilton also helps Perez in the end”, declared Helmut Marko, referring to the Perez-Hamilton challenge for second place in the championship.