The match between the Mexican teams of Tigres and Santos Laguna ended up in the spotlight. And not for the match itself, which ended 1-1, but for what happened to the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac. In fact, the Tigres center forward received a very strong ball in the back of the head, which made him collapse to the ground and forced him to leave the field with sudden attacks of vomiting. At the end of the match, the attacker was immediately taken to the hospital for the necessary checks and to rule out any further consequences of the ball. And the scenes seen scared more than one of those present at the Estadio Universitario.

Ball on the back of the neck — But what was the dynamic of the action? worldsports explains that the match was in added time, when Félix Torres cleared the ball away from his penalty area. The ball went straight towards Gignac, who turned around to avoid being hit in the face. At that point, however, the ball hit the back of his neck, sending him to the ground. The Frenchman got up trying to resume play, but shortly after he threw himself to the ground and was treated by doctors. When he got up again to go off the pitch, he started vomiting and was replaced and immediately sent to hospital for further checks.

Coach's words — After the match, Tigres coach Argentine Diego Cocca confirmed that the centre-forward had been transferred to hospital as a precaution to obtain a more thorough medical evaluation, although the team's doctors had already shown some optimism, assessing that they had been avoid major damage. "We sent him to be checked as a precaution, above all because the ball hit was very strong. When he started to feel like he had to vomit on the bench, we were all worried, but these are normal symptoms. The doctor is almost convinced it's nothing, just a bad scare". In any case, there is that the scenes seen in the field have struck the most sensitive souls. And in cases like this, better a trip to the hospital to clear things up, rather than risking worse problems later.

