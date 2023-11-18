Friday, November 17, 2023 will be remembered as a sad night for the The Mexican Futbol selection and Jimmy Lozano, after suffering a painful and unexpected 2-0 defeat against his counterpart from Honduras.
With goals from Anthony Lozano in the 30th minute and from Bryan Róchez in the 72nd minute, the Hondurans punished a national squad that was never able to fully get into the game, putting their qualification for the Copa América 2024 in trouble.
One of the main problems that Jimmy Lozano has faced during his time with the Mexican Soccer Team has to do precisely with the position of the center forward. And on the one hand he has Santiago Giménez, who is breaking it in Europe but has struggled with El Tri, and on the other there is Raúl Jiménez, who is not going through a good moment but seems to have better luck each time he defends the cause.’ green’.
An injury forced the Mexican goalkeeper to come off the bench in the first half. At the end of the match, Guillermo Ochoa declared before the cameras that he did not like the way in which the Mexican National Team lost the match, but he also clarified that the key was still alive, and that at the Azteca stadium the story would be different. Will you really believe it? Or was it just a statement to calm the waters?
