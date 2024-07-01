MMexico sealed a new failure in the Copa America. Although, according to journalists in that country, the objective was to reach at least the semifinals of the tournament, those led by Jaime Lozano passed the group stage.

According to the criteria of

After winning the first game 1-0 against Jamaica, with nothing left over, Mexico lost against Venezuela on the second day and This Sunday, they sealed their elimination by tying Ecuador without goals, something that the Mexican press did not forgive.

Mexico had not played in the Copa América since the Centenario edition, in 2016, in which it reached the quarterfinals. But in the two previous participations to that one, in Argentina 2011 and Chile 2015, he also did not get past the first phase, as he has now.

The best memes of Mexico’s elimination from the Copa America

As soon as the Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar (who gave Mexico a non-existent penalty and was corrected by the VAR) sanctioned the end of the match, memes began to flood social networks to mock the elimination. These are some of the best:

More Sports News