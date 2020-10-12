Medical staff treat a coronavirus patient in Mexico CARLOS JASSO / Reuters

The cold is coming and in Mexico they are crossing their fingers so that the start of the influenza season does not precipitate a rise in respiratory diseases by joining the covid-19 pandemic. Expectations are optimistic when taking as a reference what has already happened in the southern cone, where the flu season has been mild. Prevention measures -safety distance, use of face masks and constant cleaning of hands- have cushioned infections in countries like Argentina, Japan or New Zealand, which have already passed the winter. It also works in favor of the fact that both cases and deaths from covid are declining discreetly in Mexico.

The immediate future, in any case, is uncertain and there is no room to lower our arms. The most delicate point will be the correct identification of the patients, not confusing diagnoses to avoid new sources of contagion and hitting the right treatment. All this in a context in which health resources, both the infrastructure and the availability of general staff and specialists, have suffered severe wear during the pandemic.

Influenza and covid-19 are two viruses with similar behavior in the early stages of the outbreak. The routes of infection are almost the same and the symptoms as well. It is transmitted by respiratory secretions, both with direct contact with a patient and on contaminated surfaces. Or in closed spaces, due to suspended saliva particles. Both viral cases usually begin with a sore throat, body aches and fever. The proportion of infected who require treatment is small.

Differences begin in the advanced stages. Covid-19 is more lethal and has a capacity for multi-organ damage: kidneys, heart, not just the lungs. Influenza, however, covers a larger population at risk. In addition to the elderly, pregnant women and children under 5 years of age. And the biggest difference of all, for influenza there is an effective treatment, a vaccine. For the covid, not yet. Mexico will begin to vaccinate the population at risk starting this Thursday, October 1. Although the busiest stage is usually between December and February.

“We do not yet know how the virological behavior of SARS-Cov-19 will be when it has the pressure of influenza. Until now, it was the absolute protagonist of serious respiratory infections ”, points out Mauricio Rodríguez, professor of Virology at UNAM. The option most strongly considered by experts is that the coronavirus is an unbeatable competitor and displaces the rest of the viral options. That would be the explanation that, last March, at the beginning of the pandemic in Mexico, there was a sudden and premature disappearance of influenza cases, when other years still had to go until May.

Since March 31, the Mexican authorities have imposed a series of measures – limited meetings, the closure of leisure venues and work restrictions – which, despite being more lax than in other countries, are expected to now serve to neutralize the contagion of influenza. “In addition, the health system is more strengthened than in other years with the reconversion of many hospitals due to the pandemic. While the cases of influenza are not many and have been controlled in recent years, “adds Rodríguez. In the last viral season, the infected reached, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 6,350 and deaths to 369 in a country of more than 120 million inhabitants.

After more than 700,000 cases and 77,646 deaths from Covid-19, including at least 1,320 deceased health workers, the highest number in the world, Mexico accumulates several weeks of falls in infections and deaths, although irregularly. Faced with a slight improvement, the Government decided a couple of months ago to start lowering the restrictions. The curve draws an irregular plateau with states that are emerging from the quagmire, especially in the south, and others in the center and north where the outbreak persists. “We do not have such a great or homogeneous drop. The fall is going to park until it becomes a semi-plateau ”, points out the epidemiologist of the Department of Public Health of UNAM Guadalupe Soto, who is not as optimistic as her colleague. “Many of the hospitals that were converted to treat covid are now in full disarray and, in addition, both health personnel and other resources are very worn out.” The pandemic has put even more stress on a labyrinthine and precarious health system, with one of the lowest rates of beds and professionals in its environment. The respite from the pandemic and efforts to optimize resources have given a bit of scope. The availability of hospital beds today is 73% and 77% in the case of beds with a ventilator.

The National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) is the public center of reference. Every year around this time they prepare to increase the number of critically ill patients, doubling the number of beds with intensive care units (ICU), from 31 to 60. This time, the effort will be even greater because during the past months, the entire The hospital has focused exclusively on patients with covid, reaching a five-fold increase in ICU beds. “We are facing an unprecedented and complex situation,” says the hospital’s deputy director of medical care, Justino Regalado. “We do not have more human resource capacity, there is no availability of more specialists. We are organizing ourselves to overcome the two pandemics ”. Regalado, in any case, is also optimistic but underlines the importance of getting the diagnosis right. “We have to be very agile to distinguish one virus from another and separate patients by areas to avoid contagion.”

The supply and distribution of both the influenza vaccine and drugs such as oseltamivir is another matter surrounded by uncertainty. There have been other years an over demand for antiviral drugs proving a shortage in private sector pharmacies. Experts are concerned that before the alert caused by the covid, self-medication has been triggered, albeit as a placebo, and may cause supply problems during the peak of the influenza outbreak.