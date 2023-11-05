12 hours and 25 minutes have passed since it was identified that Otis It had become a hurricane until it arrived and devastated Acapulco. Otisa tropical storm formed about 500 kilometers from the coastal city, made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane, as did the Katrina in New Orleans or Maria In Puerto Rico. Virtually nothing and no one was prepared for winds of more than 250 kilometers per hour to sweep an uneven and poor land. The disaster was immediate. The official count speaks, at the moment, of 46 dead and 59 missing. Of 580,000 victims and 7,000 hectares of buildings destroyed. 900 kilometers of roads affected. 80% of hotels damaged in a city that lives off tourism. Of a reconstruction plan that involves at least 61,313 million pesos (about 3,430 million dollars). The response to the catastrophe will mark the last year of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s presidency: Otis has opened an unexpected challenge to the Government of Mexico.

In the history of the country, only six category 5 hurricanes had impacted, five from the Atlantic, and Patricia, in 2015, in the Pacific. But none of them had seen what happened on October 24. The World Meteorological Organization has defined Otis as one of the fastest-intensifying hurricanes since records began. There is no magic behind this, only warnings from science: the warming of the oceans – framed by the increase in the planet’s temperature – is creating the perfect breeding ground for these phenomena to become stronger and more frequent.

“We have been warning for years that this is a problem, that this trend cannot continue, that irreversible impacts have already been generated, such as the 1.1 degree increase in ocean temperature,” says Gian Carlo Delgado, researcher. from the Institute of Geography of the UNAM. “Having one hurricane followed by another, two or three hurricanes at the same time: they are all wake-up calls,” says the scientist, who is part of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change, “when they hit and destroy a settlement they become in a late lesson.”

Before the hurricane

Prevention before Otis It didn’t exist. The Government of Guerrero and the federal government gave very short notice of the arrival of the hurricane. But the truth is that there was little time. They also did not guess the magnitude of the phenomenon that was entering. The mayor of Acapulco, Abelina López, went out at 3:45 p.m. to ask the population to prepare for heavy rains in the face of a hurricane that could reach category 4. At 6:00 p.m., both the US National Hurricane Center and Conagua confirmed that Otis was going to break in with the maximum risk, category 5. Two hours later, the governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, gave a press conference and President López Obrador posted a tweet, both urging the population to seek refuge. However, hundreds of boats remained there, cared for by sailors in the bay of Acapulco.

“Otis could not be predicted for two reasons: for good predictions you need good information and we did not have it, and also because there is always a degree of uncertainty in the models,” says the UNAM researcher, who recounts: Mexico has six Doppler radars – one in maintenance – when due to its size of territory it should have 30, its few hurricane hunter planes – the ones that go in to measure the real speed of the phenomenon – were that Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico, so it was an American who warned that the real speed of Otis It was 270 kilometers per hour, 100 more than previously thought. This lack of infrastructure is important, but Delgado goes further: “We cannot think that the solution is only in early warning systems, which we do not have. The message is that this is the future that awaits us if we do not reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

The hurricane arrived fiercely in the second poorest state in Mexico. 60% of the population of Guerrero is in poverty (more than 2.3 million people) and 25% in extreme poverty, that is, 900,000 people. according to Coneval data. The economic and social mobility engine of that dilapidated car was Acapulco. The city, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world, is also the town in the entire country with the most people in extreme poverty, around 170,000. In that scenario the catastrophe broke out.

Acapulco is also the place where Mexico’s rich have their weekend apartments, with exclusive areas so they don’t go out to where the workers who keep the wheel of the so-called Pearl of the Pacific turning live. Inequality already existed before, but Otis He put it in plain sight of everyone.

After the hurricane

Otis left Acapulco and the surrounding towns as a disaster zone. But while the hotels took tourists out on buses and the owners of beachfront apartments could go to Puebla or Mexico City to wait for reconstruction, the cooks, waiters and staff who make that luxury life possible could not. leave your house. The water and food pantries took four days to arrive in the most central neighborhoods and up to a week in the most remote communities. At other points, help must still arrive by helicopter because access has not been fixed.

The hurricane left almost a million people without electricity, without water supply, without drinking water or food, without gasoline or an internet connection. It is the perfect setting for the spread of diseases. “That is called secondary disaster. The primary was the hurricane, but the hurricane, in addition to causing loss of life, cut off the supply of drinking water and electricity for food refrigeration. So in these settlements people start drinking water from the rivers, they become infected with parasites, for example,” explains Giorgio Franyuti, director of the NGO Medical Impact.

After serving with his team about 300 people in Acapulco and four other municipalities, the doctor points out basic sanitation, whitewashing to prevent the spread of mosquitoes, and water purification as the main need; in addition to medications for chronic diseases such as diabetes or pressure, and antifungals, antiparasitics and antibiotics. Avoiding a dengue outbreak is another major concern. “It can oversaturate medical care,” says Franyuti, “diarrhea can also kill more people than the hurricane killed.”

The Government has installed mobile medical units and maintains that care in hospitals is provided normally. Although several upper floors of the IMSS general hospital were unusable, for example, and some doctors reflected on the difficult conditions in which they operated in the first days after Otiseven operations in the corridors at the Renacimiento hospital, after the operating rooms were flooded.

The reconstruction

The most repeated question after the devastation is how? How can you rebuild a city that has been destroyed? The strategy presented by the Government to cushion the effects includes advancing the payment of pensions, extending the Infonavit payment for six months, exempting the electricity bill until February 2024, providing a weekly basic basket for 250,000 families during the next three months, support of 8,000 to 60,000 pesos for the affected homes and offer credits.

However, experts point out that this is enough to contain this first wave of emergency, but that we must then think further. “There is an urgent step, which is attention to the immediate emergency, but at the same time the issue of reconstruction begins: you cannot rebuild the same, because the same vulnerabilities will be reproduced,” says Gian Carlo Delgado, who points out several elements. that you should incorporate with an eye on future catastrophes: incorporate a beach front, which implies sending the large front-line hotels to the back, so that when a phenomenon hits there is first an extension of land with nothing (“that weakens them a little ”); place mangroves (“capture CO2, concentrate biodiversity and serve as a cushion against the arrival of a hurricane”); review constructions made in river beds or below sea level, and take into account what materials and techniques they are built with (“with a push for green infrastructure”).

But can all this be done in Acapulco in a state of emergency? “Many can be applied, if they can, there will be resistance to change. There are very evident tensions now: the CFE has to bring electricity now, for water and food preservation, and is raising the 10,000 positions that fell, one says ‘well, great’, but if they don’t want another hurricane to arrive and throw them away, that wiring should be buried, but where is it feasible? Are they going to be buried after they have been placed? From academia it is very easy to point this out, but the reality is very different. “Much will depend on the negotiating capacity of the authorities at the three levels of Government.”

The destruction caused by ‘Otis’ in Pie de la Cuesta, a community near the Acapulco airport. Gladys Serrano

The reconstruction has to be, thus, with an eye toward what is to come. “My message is that now it is not that things have gone well for us, things have gone very badly for us, but it could have been even worse, because it could have happened in October 2020 in the middle of a pandemic and without vaccines. Where we are going, two simultaneous crises could cross, and it would be chaos. To plan the city, we do not have to take into account only hurricanes, but also make sure it is resilient in terms of health.”

