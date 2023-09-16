The US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement: “Today, US and Mexican law enforcement agencies handed over to the US Department of Justice Ovidio Guzman Lopez, one of El Chapo’s sons, who is accused of drug trafficking, money laundering, and other violent crimes.”

The ministry added, “The extradition of Lopez shows the importance of cooperation between the American and Mexican governments to reduce drug trafficking,” expressing its thanks to Mexico for extraditing this wanted person.

Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, nicknamed “El Raton,” meaning “The Mouse,” was arrested by Mexican authorities at the beginning of the year.

“El Raton” is being prosecuted in the United States on charges of involvement in the fentanyl crisis that this country is suffering from. The American judiciary brought official charges against him earlier this year in this case.

In 2019, his father was convicted of running the Sinaloa Cartel, believed to be the world’s largest drug cartel, and is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

Commenting on his country’s receipt of the wanted Mexican, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that this extradition represents “the latest step in the Department of Justice’s efforts to address every aspect of the cartel’s operations.”

“The Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid scourge that has devastated so many communities across the country,” he added.

The US authorities consider “El Raton” a key member of the cartel, along with his brother, Joaquin Guzmán Lopez.

“El Chapo” was considered the most powerful drug trafficker in the world until the Mexican authorities arrested him in 2016 and extradited him to the United States in 2017.