Mexico | Explanation: The destructive metro accident in the Mexican capital was caused by construction defects

26 people died in the accident.

Mexico Building defects have proved to be the cause of the metro accident that claimed 26 lives in the capital in May. Errors were uncovered from the overpass, reported in a report published local time on Wednesday.

Mistakes had been made, at least in poorly performed welding, bolting, and the use of different types of concrete. Experts also found deformations and cracks in the beams of the collapsed part of the bridge.

The devastating Turma happened when the subway bridge collapsed on the road below. At the time of the collapse, the bridge had a subway train that crashed to the ground.

In addition to deaths, many people were injured in Turma on May 3 in the metropolitan city of Mexico.

Prosecutors are also investigating the metro accident. They have not yet published their findings.