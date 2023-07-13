The Mexican embassy in Nepal reported that the honorary consul of Mexico in that country has been taking steps with government and private authorities to expedite the procedures to repatriate the mortal remains of deceased compatriots in the plane crash.

In a statement, the diplomatic representation said that, in relation to the tragic helicopter accident that occurred on July 11, in which five Mexicans and the aircraft operator died, the embassy has been in communication with families of the victims to provide orientation and knowing their will in relation to the destination of the remains.

He assured that he will provide prompt follow-up to the investigations into the causes of the accident, through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation of the Nepalese government.

Tragedy in Nepal

The Nepali authorities announced on Wednesday the formation of an investigative committee to investigate the causes of a tragic helicopter crash that occurred the day before, in which five Mexican tourists and the pilot of the aircraft lost their lives.

“By decision of the cabinet, the government has set up an investigative committee,” said the coordinator of the committee, Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane.

In addition, he assured that they have already begun to work in accordance with the seriousness of the incident and the order received. The accident investigation is the top priority and a report is expected to be submitted to the government within two to three months.

The helicopter of the Manang Air company was heading towards Kathmandu from Lukla, known as the gateway to expeditions to climb Mount Everest. On board the aircraft were five members of a Mexican family and a Nepali pilot.

According to the statement issued by the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority, the helicopter lost contact approximately eight minutes after taking off on Tuesday morning.

The victims, all members of the same family, have been identified as Ismael Sifuentes, Luz González and their children Abril, Fernando and María José.

During the night of Tuesday, the bodies were recovered and transferred to the capital, Kathmandu.