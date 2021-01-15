The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico announced this Thursday that found no evidence that former Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos has ties to drug trafficking, as the United States authorities argued to detain him for several weeks before handing him over to the Mexican government after it secretly threatened to cut off cooperation.

In a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that after not finding any element against General Cienfuegos, it decided not to initiate no criminal proceedings against him.

Responsible for the armed forces from 2012 to 2018, during the government of then President Enrique Peña Nieto, Cienfuegos was arrested in October in Los Angeles, where he had just arrived to spend a family vacation.

They arrested him on charges of participating in a international drug trafficking network. Prosecutors said he helped the H-2 cartel traffic cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana while serving as Secretary of Defense.

According to prosecutors, intercepted messages showed that Cienfuegos took steps to ensure that the army did not take action against that cartel and that operations were launched against rival groups in exchange for bribes.

Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda served as Minister of Defense in the Peña Nieto government. Reuters photo

Four crimes of drug trafficking and money laundering weighed on him.

However, a US judge agreed in November to drop the charges, in an unusual decision, but made after alleged threats from Mexican authorities. Officials from the United States and Mexico said at the time that the Mexican government had told its counterparts that it could expel anti-drug agents from the country.

Cienfuegos was returned to Mexico, where the authorities said he would be investigated and in his case prosecuted, which the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office has now ruled out.

After the general’s arrest, US prosecutors indicated that they had intercepted Blackberry Messenger messages that incriminate Cienfuegos, also known as “The Godfather”, according to the prosecution. Among the communications, they assured, there were messages in which the general is identified by name, title and photograph.

Cienfuegos allegedly helped the H-2 cartel. The authorities have indicated that the H-2 is a man identified as Juan Francisco Patrón Sánchez, who served as a lieutenant for the Beltrán Leyva cartel. The individual died in a confrontation with the Mexican Navy in 2017.

The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office assured that, after the return of Cienfuegos to Mexico, it began to investigate the case and concluded that the former Secretary of Defense “never had any encounter with the members of the criminal organization” of the H-2 and “did not maintain any communication whatsoever. with them, nor did he carry out acts aimed at protecting or helping said individuals. ”

In addition, he affirmed that he did not find any evidence that he had used electronic equipment to send instructions that favored the criminal group, nor did he identify any irregular increase in his assets or the perception of illegal income.

There are also no indications of “obtaining illegal income or increasing his assets outside of the norm,” according to what he earned as a public servant, the statement said.

