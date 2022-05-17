CDMX.- Mexico exceeded 100,000 missing persons this Monday according to the National Registry of Missing or Missing Persons, to which the NGOs reacted by urging the Government to tackle this problem, which they considered to be much higher than the official figure.

“We demand that the Mexican State urgently, forcefully and comprehensively address the serious crisis of disappearances and human identification that we are experiencing in Mexico, which must be understood as part of a terrible crisis of violence and insecurity,” the Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexico.

The organization also demanded that the Mexican State “present and implement” a public policy to search for people alive, in addition to identification, which implies concrete measures resulting from the collaborative work between the state governments and the Government of Mexico, led by the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Regarding this policy, they highlighted the need for “systematization, concentration, and administration of databases and information found in different forensic and investigative spaces, which makes it possible to locate and/or identify people.”

The Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexico He also recalled that the organizations that make it up have done “an arduous task” to promote laws and public policies that guarantee the location of disappeared persons, but that they confirm before the figures “that this has not been enough.”

“It is very painful and worrying that more and more families are joining for the same cause,” they said in the document.

They also stressed that although the official figure is alarming, there are many more cases.

“In addition to the seriousness of this figure, search groups denounce that this figure is inaccurate because, based on our experience, there is a significant and diverse number of cases not considered within the registry,” they considered.

But for this reason they do not live with less alarmism the figure reached this day, for which they demanded that the authorities “deal with this crisis in a comprehensive and immediate manner in proportion to this heartbreaking number of missing persons.”

On April 12, relatives of disappeared persons from the Movement asked the Mexican State to heed the report of the UN Committee Against Enforced Disappearances (CED) and apply the recommendations quickly and convincingly.

That same day, the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) published from Geneva (Switzerland) its report on the visit to Mexico that it carried out between November 15 and 26, 2021 -a dozen days in which 112 disappearances occurred-, the first time that this organization attended to investigate on the ground.

The committee analyzed the situation in Mexico, where until then there was an official registry that counted 98,877 missing and unaccounted for people since 1964 – when the records began – to date.

They specified that from the end of November 2021 to mid-April, 3,804 people disappeared, “an average of 28 people a day.”

We recommend you read:

In the document, among other things, the committee assured that, although organized crime is the main author of thousands of forced disappearances that are registered every year in the country, the Mexican State is also responsible for this crime when it is perpetrated by its officials. federal, state or municipal and impunity is allowed.