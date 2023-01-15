Avalanche team rider Andretti, Jake Dennis, dominated and won the 2023 Mexico ePrix racefirst race of the era GEN3the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient electric single-seater in the world.
Dennis moved up from second position on the grid to win the race ahead of the TAG Heuer Porsche driver Pascal Wehrleinwho started from sixth position to finish second, ea Lucas DiGrassi by Mahindra Racing, who, despite the pole position, only got the third place.
After the race, Dennis enjoyed the adoration of the Foro Sol and the crowd at over 40,000 fans who witnessed the historic debut of the GEN3, the most innovative electric single-seater built so far.
The Andretti pilot accomplished what would have been the winning move on lap 12, taking advantage of an opening left by di Grassi. From then on, Dennis extended his lead and, after three Safety Car periods, managed to fly to the lead of the race, getting ahead of Wehrlein by a good seven seconds.
Last year’s winner in Mexico, Wehrlein finished ahead of Lucas di Grassi by 11 seconds after coming up from sixth on the grid. Both drive Porsche-powered cars, with the German manufacturer having he placed four of his powerplants in the top ten.
Despite starting on pole, di Grassi found himself on the defensive in the final third of the race and it took all his wit to fend off the attentions of NEOM McLaren’s Jake Hughes in the closing stages. Finally, the pilot he became more concerned with Lotterer chasing him and eased the pressure on the Brazilian. Lotterer, who switched to the Porsche-powered Andretti team, overtook Hughes’ McLaren in the hairpin on the last lap.
Fifth place was no disappointment for Hughes who more than impressed in his debut driving the car McLaren. He preceded a born-again Sebastien Buemi, the Swiss passed from Nissan toEnvision Racing during the winter.
Season 6 champion Antonio Felix da Costa joined the Porsche team by finishing the 2023 Mexico ePrix in seventh place of the day, fighting to make his way back into the points at the end of the race with a ATTACK MODE late.
Mitch Evans comfortably took the points and eighth for Jaguar TCS Racing, Nick Cassidy got two Envision Racing cars into the points with his ninth, while defending champion Stoffel Vandoorne could lead his DS PENSKE by just one point from 14th place on the grid.
Podium FORMULA E ePrix Mexico 2023
The podium of the 2023 Formula E raceMexico ePrix is formed from:
- Jake Dennis – Avalanche Andretti
- Pascal Wehrlein – TAG Heuer Porsche
- Lucas DiGrassi – Mahindra Racing
Standings Race ePrix Mexico, RESULTS
|POS
|PILOT
|TEAM
|WEATHER
|1
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|LEADER
|2
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|+7.816
|3
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra Racing
|+18.611
|4
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|+19.161
|5
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren Formula E Team
|+20.289
|6
|Sebastian Buemi
|Envision Racing
|+20.714
|7
|Antonio Felix DaCosta
|Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|+21.051
|8
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|+24.758
|9
|Nick Cassidy
|DS Penske Envision Racing
|+29.150
|10
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|+29.662
|11
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG Racing
|+30.276
|12
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|+31.141
|13
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|+31.537
|14
|Nico Mueller
|ABT Cupra Formula E Team
|+31.951
|15
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan Formula E Team
|+32.355
|16
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333 Racing
|+35.205
|17
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333 Racing
|+1:14.372
|18
|Rene Rast
|Neom McLaren Formula E Team
|DNF
|19
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG Racing
|DNF
|20
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|DNF
|21
|Norman Born
|Nissan Formula E Team
|DNF
|22
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra Formula E Team
|DNF
