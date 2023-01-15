Avalanche team rider Andretti, Jake Dennis, dominated and won the 2023 Mexico ePrix racefirst race of the era GEN3the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient electric single-seater in the world.

Mexico ePrix Formula E 2023, race results

Dennis moved up from second position on the grid to win the race ahead of the TAG Heuer Porsche driver Pascal Wehrleinwho started from sixth position to finish second, ea Lucas DiGrassi by Mahindra Racing, who, despite the pole position, only got the third place.

After the race, Dennis enjoyed the adoration of the Foro Sol and the crowd at over 40,000 fans who witnessed the historic debut of the GEN3, the most innovative electric single-seater built so far.

The Andretti pilot accomplished what would have been the winning move on lap 12, taking advantage of an opening left by di Grassi. From then on, Dennis extended his lead and, after three Safety Car periods, managed to fly to the lead of the race, getting ahead of Wehrlein by a good seven seconds.

Pascal Wehrlein during the Mexico ePrix

Last year’s winner in Mexico, Wehrlein finished ahead of Lucas di Grassi by 11 seconds after coming up from sixth on the grid. Both drive Porsche-powered cars, with the German manufacturer having he placed four of his powerplants in the top ten.

Despite starting on pole, di Grassi found himself on the defensive in the final third of the race and it took all his wit to fend off the attentions of NEOM McLaren’s Jake Hughes in the closing stages. Finally, the pilot he became more concerned with Lotterer chasing him and eased the pressure on the Brazilian. Lotterer, who switched to the Porsche-powered Andretti team, overtook Hughes’ McLaren in the hairpin on the last lap.

Lucas Di Grassi during the Mexico ePrix

Fifth place was no disappointment for Hughes who more than impressed in his debut driving the car McLaren. He preceded a born-again Sebastien Buemi, the Swiss passed from Nissan toEnvision Racing during the winter.

Season 6 champion Antonio Felix da Costa joined the Porsche team by finishing the 2023 Mexico ePrix in seventh place of the day, fighting to make his way back into the points at the end of the race with a ATTACK MODE late.

Mitch Evans comfortably took the points and eighth for Jaguar TCS Racing, Nick Cassidy got two Envision Racing cars into the points with his ninth, while defending champion Stoffel Vandoorne could lead his DS PENSKE by just one point from 14th place on the grid.

Podium FORMULA E ePrix Mexico 2023

The podium of the 2023 Formula E raceMexico ePrix is formed from:

Jake Dennis – Avalanche Andretti Pascal Wehrlein – TAG Heuer Porsche Lucas DiGrassi – Mahindra Racing

Standings Race ePrix Mexico, RESULTS

POS PILOT TEAM WEATHER 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E LEADER 2 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +7.816 3 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra Racing +18.611 4 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti Formula E +19.161 5 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren Formula E Team +20.289 6 Sebastian Buemi Envision Racing +20.714 7 Antonio Felix DaCosta Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +21.051 8 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +24.758 9 Nick Cassidy DS Penske Envision Racing +29.150 10 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +29.662 11 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Racing +30.276 12 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +31.141 13 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +31.537 14 Nico Mueller ABT Cupra Formula E Team +31.951 15 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan Formula E Team +32.355 16 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 Racing +35.205 17 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Racing +1:14.372 18 Rene Rast Neom McLaren Formula E Team DNF 19 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Racing DNF 20 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing DNF 21 Norman Born Nissan Formula E Team DNF 22 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra Formula E Team DNF

