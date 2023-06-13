More than two years after losing the highest air safety rating, Mexico is weeks away from being downgraded to Category 2 by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in May 2021. , due to some thirty failures found by the US authority. The reduction in the evaluation has slammed the door the possibility of Mexican airlines to open new routes in US skies. This barrier, the Mexican authorities affirm, is about to open. “The technical part has already been resolved, so the diplomatic part will have to be rushed, nothing more,” the Undersecretary of Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, confidently settles.

In May 2021, the FAA reported that in the evaluation that it applied to Mexico for four months, it identified several areas of non-compliance with the minimum security standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the technical agency of the United Nations for aviation. A Category 2 rating assumes that the country’s laws or regulations lack the necessary requirements to supervise the country’s airlines in accordance with minimum international security standards, or that the civil aviation authority lacks one or more areas, such as technical expertise, trained personnel, record keeping, inspection procedures, or safety troubleshooting.

Twenty-five months and 200 observations later, the officials of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation are only awaiting the verdict of the audit presented a few weeks ago before the FAA. The package of measures to be resolved, specifies Jiménez Pons, ranged from training issues to transport medicine. If they return to the top flight, Mexico will no longer share qualification 2 with countries like Venezuela, Bangladesh, Thailand, Russia and a diaspora of islands in the Caribbean.

Derived from this degradation and before the end of this six-year term, the Mexican authorities seek to convert the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) and the body that offers Navigation Services in the Mexican Air Space (Seneam) into decentralized organizations. Jiménez Pons explains that this administrative change will allow them to have more autonomy over their budget. “Being aeronautical, a sector that is committed to safety and security depends on technological factors and requires very quick responses”, he comments. The undersecretary exemplifies that a greater slack in resources will help Seneam to reduce the deficit of 400 air traffic controllers that the country currently suffers.

In the balance of the process, Jiménez Pons attributes the delay in the recovery of the air qualification to factors such as the pandemic, a lack of communication between the work teams and a lack of agility to resolve the observations of the US. The undersecretary also assures that , after resolving the flaws exposed by the FAA it will be very difficult to lose the highest category again in the coming decades. In 2010, during the government of Felipe Calderón, Mexico was also downgraded by the FAA, but it recovered category 1 in just four months.

The next recovery of the highest rating in aviation safety occurs after the visit of the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). The US official met last week with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the air terminal in the State of Mexico and toured its facilities. Although the results of the binational meeting were not detailed, the Mexican president described Buttigieg as an “intelligent” and “gentle” person.

New extension for the transfer of cargo flights to AIFA

At the request of the United States, the Government of López Obrador has given a new extension to the cargo companies to transfer their cargo flights from the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) to some other airport, one of the most suggested alternatives being recently Felipe Ángeles aerodrome, in the State of Mexico. Although the presidential decree—signed last February—set July 8 as the maximum date for this move, foreign companies have asked the Executive for an extension of eight more weeks to comply with the presidential order. Although there are already freighters operating in the AIFA, the federal Administration has granted the extension of the term. “There were many procedures for the companies that correspond to the countries of origin, many times there are decisions of external permits from the councils of the companies to sign a contract and for this reason this extension was requested”, has justified Jiménez Pons.

Initially, the US cargoes requested the extension to December 2023, however, the Executive has chosen to grant only until next September. As of that month, no exclusively cargo flight will be able to land at the Benito Juárez airport. The Government made this decision to relieve the congested capital airport. Companies such as Qatar Airways, Lufthansa Cargo, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Estafeta Carga Aérea, Air Canada, will be some of the firms that will have to find other airstrips to land. And although there is no order for them to choose AIFA, it is one of the most feasible options due to its proximity to Mexico City.

To date there are already a dozen cargo flights landing at the Zumpango civil-military airport (Mexico State). Unlike the congested terminal at the AICM, if there is one thing left over at the AIFA freight terminal, it is space: it has an area of ​​48 soccer fields —equivalent to 345,000 square meters—, a customs office equipped with X-ray machines, Inspection arches for loaded vehicles, platforms, 12 bonded enclosures and a handful of other facilities for its new tenants.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country