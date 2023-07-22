An amateur soccer match at night in Ciudad Obregón, in the Mexican state of Sonora, was interrupted by an attack by a group of armed individuals who killed one of the coaches in the process. The episode took place in a sports facility in the Cajeme neighborhood. Around 21:20 local time, when the match was in progress, one of the technicians, identified as Jorge Alberto “N”, aged 44, was hit by a volley of bullets. The moment the murder took place was captured on video, as the match was broadcast live on social media by one of the two teams on the pitch, the Gamesa Union.



01:39