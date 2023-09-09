When people ask Luisa Navarro, “How did you start?” she often smiles and responds, “It’s a long story. Are you sure you want to hear it?” Behind México en Mi Bolsillo, the passion became the business model of her dreams. There is an inspiring life story and an admirable journey that, like any true adventure, owes much to that mixture of chance, preparation and intuition to discover an opportunity that we call a lucky break. It all began as a traumatic culture shock for the Texan, a first-generation Mexican-American born and raised in Dallas, Texas, who is a journalist, entrepreneur, and owner of a craft and gift boutique. But what could have been a bitter memory for others became a stimulus for Navarro.

“I had to work really hard in preschool to make friends because Spanish was my first language and I didn’t speak any English. This always made me feel like an outsider growing up,” she says of her childhood. Soon her classmates would pick on her and harass her until she felt ashamed of her identity. “When I look back, I feel sad for that girl that I was, but I am also very grateful that my parents and my grandmothers, Tita Susana and Tita Lupita, came to my rescue. They taught me to fall in love with my culture and my heritage, ”she explains on her company timeline on the company’s online portal.

Mexico, Oaxaca. Man making decorative pottery from black clay. Monica Rodriguez (Getty Images)

The seed was sown with this story of resistance and resilience, which is more common than we would like to admit, and which describes well the situation of millions of children of migrants. Rejection and humiliation paved the way, igniting a flame of passion and pride in her heritage that, decades later, prompted the young Texan to open a community platform and travel blog for Mexicans around the world to stay connected with their cultura, which quickly morphed into a travel planning agency and an online and brick-and-mortar store for Mexican artisan products in Brooklyn, New York.

Luisa Navarro fervently believes that México en Mi Bolsillo is the place where some of her professional passions come together and come true. “As a journalist, I feel a deep responsibility to help reshape the narrative about Mexico that exists in the United States,” she says. Added to this is her dream of creating a platform so that tourists from all over the world can plan a trip to Oaxaca with the same enthusiasm and emotion with which they dream of going to Paris. “I am passionate about telling stories of Mexican culture, but I can’t do it alone. For this reason, México en Mi Bolsillo is a platform built around the community, ”explains Navarro.

This platform, which started in 2015 with an Instagram account to share beautiful images of Mexico, counter negative stereotypes and promote its culture, and which has already exceeded 81,000 followers, soon expanded into a travel blog to share tips, recipes cuisine and curiosities that we did not know – and we bet a jug of pig, one of the best-selling crafts in Mexico in Mi Bolsillo, that you did not know either – such as the popular Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico City was created for a James Bond movie. Other posts explain what a Mexican temazcal or tree of life is, answer practical questions, and provide advice on the cheapest time of year to travel to Oaxaca or San Miguel de Allende.

Skull alebrije art, skulls made of paper this is a representation of a human skull. The term is most often applied to decorative or edible skulls made of sugar or clay that are used in the Mexican celebration, but this is a variation made of paper, actually papier-mâché, and they are traditional in many states of Mexico, this was a public display. in the zocalo square of Mexico City. ©Fitopardo (Getty Images)

In February 2020, when Navarro had just relaunched his travel portal and was investing more money, time and energy in content creation, the pandemic caused one of the worst and most contagious health crises in history, plunging the planet into chaos and Navarro’s life on a grim pause. At first, she confesses that Mexico in My Pocket was nothing more than a hobby. However, during this time of confinement, he began to receive messages of help from Mexican artisans because tourism was dead and they depended on American tourists to sell their products. “With little retail experience or knowledge of what it takes to sell, I volunteered to promote their products through our online platform,” she says. It was then that she decided to dedicate herself completely to Mexico in My Pocket. “While we were all afraid to stay home, I enjoyed working despite being cooped up in a small apartment in the midst of a terrifying pandemic,” she recalls.

It is during this stage that he establishes powerful alliances with local Mexican businesses and artisans and begins to develop his business model of online sales of handicrafts a year later, in May 2021, with his small apartment in Brooklyn overflowing with boxes, he moves to a dream headquarters, complete with a pink door and a facade decorated with Talavera motifs from Puebla in cobalt blue, at 415 Court Street, Brooklyn.

Just as it takes a tribe to raise a child, as the famous African proverb says, it takes key allies to make a business prosperous, and Luisa Navarro’s success story has not been without them. One of them is UPS. The journalist and digital media strategist turned entrepreneur was recently featured as part of her support program for Latino-owned businesses, “Proudly Unstoppable: Echa Pa’lante,” among a select group of 27 small business owners who are receiving help from the global messaging giant to continue making progress in creating a vibrant future for their communities.

Young latin artist painting mural. PHOTOGRAPHY INC. (Getty Images)

This initiative, from which Luisa Navarro is benefiting, stems from the knowledge that while Latino businesses have a promising future in the US economy, minority-owned businesses face the traditional barriers of lack of financing and training opportunities. . For this reason, corporations like UPS advocate to close this gap by supporting Latino entrepreneurs through initiatives, such as their partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur, to provide mentoring and access to financing for minority founders.

By joining The Lonely Entrepreneur learning community, group members have access to an unlimited network of contacts and opportunities, including over 500 learning modules with everything a business owner needs to know about leadership, hiring, finance, fundraising, data analysis, marketing and legal settlements, as well as one-on-one mentoring with experts who advise them on the uniqueness of their own company.

Traditional piñata making workshop. Simon McGill (Getty Images)

Selected group members will be invited to apply for UPS grants through the Accion Opportunity Fund, an organization that has invested more than $500 million in its 25-year history with its customers. 90% of Accion’s clients are women, ethnic minorities or immigrant entrepreneurs.

When people ask Luisa Navarro, “How did you start?” she hesitates a bit, she smiles and replies that it’s a long story: “Are you sure you want to listen to it?” she asks. But the truth is, she loves telling it because she says it means she can tell you about the amazing people who helped her make it.

