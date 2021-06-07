The country has elected this Sunday the largest number of female governors in its history. In the absence of the official counts closing, the photo of the leaders, traditionally men, in charge of one of the executive positions with the most power after the president is about to change forever. At least four of the 15 states will be represented by a woman: Colima, Tlaxcala, Guerrero and Chihuahua. Until now, only two had coincided in a legislature in that position: Claudia Sheinbaum, from Morena, head of government of the capital; and Claudia Pavlovich, from the PRI, in Sonora, who this Sunday renewed governorship. Decades of feminist struggle to guarantee their political rights has led the country to results that have revolutionized the political game and set a precedent for the 2024 presidential elections.

More information

Morena’s candidate for Colima, Indira Vizcaíno, has been one of the first applicants to announce herself as a winner. The victory of Vizcaíno also meant the rupture of the State with the PRI, the party that had governed the entity for almost a century. “It is a historic day, we not only inaugurate the political alternation but also a woman who does it. It is dramatic that in 93 years we have only had two elected women governors, but it is also a great opportunity, ”Vizcaíno told EL PAÍS, shortly after knowing the preliminary results that gave him victory. “We had a precedent of 40 years ago in Colima, with Griselda Álvarez. But this is the first time that it has been achieved through an absolutely democratic way. Let us remember that before, with a single party [el PRI] the routes were completely different, ”explains Vizcaíno.

Lorena Cuéllar, also from Morena, has surpassed her rival Anabell Ávalos, candidate of the United for Tlaxcala coalition (PRI, PAN, PRD and local parties) for the governorship of Tlaxcala. The State had a large participation of women, six strong candidates against a man. “Thank you very much to all of you for your support and trust, a new story of progress and well-being begins in our State,” declared Cuéllar late in the morning, with a projection of victory of 50% of the votes. Cuéllar’s triumph also represents a territorial advance for the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which has conquered a state governed by the PRI for 10 consecutive years.

The possible victory of Evelyn Salgado (Morena) in Guerrero is one of the most controversial, since she became a candidate after the National Electoral Institute (INE) disqualified her father, Félix Salgado Macedonio, for not having justified pre-campaign expenses , although he had previously been denounced for rape. The opposition focused its campaign on the fact that the one who would really govern the entity would be him, therefore the female representation in the entity was questioned.

A few hours before the quick count began, the candidate of the Coalition Going for Mexico (PRI, PAN and PRD) in Chihuahua, Maru Campos, ended a contest in which she proclaimed herself as the first woman to govern this entity of the North of the country. “We have achieved an irreversible victory,” Campos pointed out. Former mayor of the state capital, re-elected three years ago by a large majority, Campos has been charged since the beginning of April by the imputation of a state judge for having received bribes of more than 10 million pesos from former governor César Duarte, imprisoned in the United States under charges of corruption and embezzlement of public funds. The accusations shook their campaign, but projections suggest they have failed to bring it down.

To understand how Mexico has come to have the largest number of female candidates in its political history, it is necessary to go back to 1953. In that year, women achieved the right to vote and be elected to a popularly elected position. But it was not until 1996 that this measure began to be regulated at the local level. And although since then there have been some examples – nine women have obtained the position of governor (two of them interim, substitutes for other men) – these were known as “symbol women” placed by the parties, but there was no obligation to include in their candidate ballots for executive positions.

Parity is not obtained until 2014, when it is included for the first time in the Constitution. And it does not come because of a political will, but because of court rulings that created jurisprudence, that is, because of the feminist struggle of dozens of women who asked to obtain guarantees for that right. Only three years ago, in July 2019, a Supreme Court ruling endorsed parity in all positions, until that moment they were only legislative. The blow on the table was also given by the National Electoral Institute, which at the end of last year ordered that each party should include at least 7 women of its 15 candidates for governor. A measure that provoked challenges from some parties, especially the conservative PAN. Morena’s leader came to describe the electoral body’s measure as an “invasion” of the powers of the parties, although many senators from the government formation also joined the challenge. But eventually the measure went ahead and led to Mexico

The obligation to include half the women on their lists has made the record arithmetically guaranteed. From the moment in which the main parties have had to count on women as head of the list in the States, it has caused that in some of them the woman who wins is the winner. This situation does not imply a feminist awareness of the parties or of all the candidates, but it does imply progress towards the 2024 elections, where governorships of the rest of the States will be renewed and opens the way to the possibility of a woman aspiring to The presidency. Claudia Sheinbaum, current head of government of Mexico City, is one of the possible candidates to succeed López Obrador.

“We know that when there is a woman in a position of power, the rest of the women in her environment begin empowerment processes. They trust institutions more, they come closer because they know that we are going to protect them, that we are going to believe them, that they are not going to be prejudged, in cases of violence, ”Vizcaíno pointed out in an interview with this newspaper in the middle of the campaign. This Sunday, hours after knowing the first results, she announced: “We have to promote a feminist agenda among governors and make it much broader: let’s talk about an agenda for equality. The feminist struggle also includes the struggle for minorities, indigenous rights, human rights. We have that sensitivity and I believe that we can promote it together from our own States ”.

Although the official count has not concluded in many entities, the number of women who are emerging to fill the position of governor opens the possibility that the representation is even greater. In Baja California, Morena’s candidate, Marina Ávila, has gotten ahead of her rival Jorge Hank Rhon, from the far-right PES party. In Campeche, a traditional bastion of the PRI, the Morena Layda Sansores candidate is contesting the position in a close contest against the candidate of the Citizen Movement, Eliseo Fernández.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country