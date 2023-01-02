Mexico elects for the first time a woman to preside over the Supreme Court

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Norma Piña, new president of the Supreme Court of Mexico.
EFE/ Mario Guzman
Norma Piña, new president of the Supreme Court of Mexico.
Norma Piña will be in charge of the organization during the period 2022-2026.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 2, 2023, 02:49 PM
The plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) of Mexicoo elected this Monday, in a closed vote, Minister Norma Piña as the new president for the period 2022-2026, for which she will be the first woman to preside over this body.
In a solemn and public session, which began shortly after noon at the headquarters of the country’s highest court, the other ministers elected Piña with 6 votes out of 11 as the new head of the SCJN after presenting five candidates.
Piña, a minister since 2015 proposed by the then president Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), was elected after a controversial process for the candidacy of Yasmín Esquivel, a minister close to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused of plagiarizing her undergraduate thesis.
EFE
January 2, 2023, 02:49 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Mexico #elects #time #woman #preside #Supreme #Court
Leave a Reply