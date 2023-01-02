Mexico elects for the first time a woman to preside over the Supreme Court

The plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) of Mexicoo elected this Monday, in a closed vote, Minister Norma Piña as the new president for the period 2022-2026, for which she will be the first woman to preside over this body.

In a solemn and public session, which began shortly after noon at the headquarters of the country’s highest court, the other ministers elected Piña with 6 votes out of 11 as the new head of the SCJN after presenting five candidates.

Piña, a minister since 2015 proposed by the then president Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), was elected after a controversial process for the candidacy of Yasmín Esquivel, a minister close to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused of plagiarizing her undergraduate thesis.

EFE