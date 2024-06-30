The only valid scenario to stay alive in the Copa America is a win. El Tri must get three points against Ecuador to get into the quarterfinals, regardless of what Venezuela does against Jamaica, which has already been eliminated. A victory against Ecuador would mean reaching six points and qualifying in first or second place in the group.
These are all the possibilities and options that Mexico has to advance to the next phase.
The national team is playing for permanence in the continental tournament against Ecuador, forced to add the three points to avoid being eliminated in the group stage
