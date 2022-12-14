The Mexican Senate has unanimously approved this Wednesday to double the days of work vacations. The reform to the Federal Labor Law allows workers to have a minimum of 12 days, compared to the current six. In addition, this rest period will be continuous, unless the employee prefers to divide it. With this vote, Congress gives the green light to one of the most awaited initiatives of the legislature, after half a century without changes to the vacation regime. Although it has yet to be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the reform is expected to enter into force on January 1.

The initiative was presented in February by Movimiento Ciudadano, but has gained support from across the political spectrum. Workers will have twice as many rest days once they have been with the company for one year. Thereafter, they will increase by two days for each year worked until reaching 20. After the fifth year in the company, two more days will be given for every five years of service. Although a minimum of 12 days will be continuous, employees will have the “power” to divide them as they wish. This is the only modification that the Chamber of Deputies introduced to the opinion approved by the Senate at the beginning of November, which forced it to be returned to the Upper House for its final vote.

During the debate, with no voices against it, the senator of Movimiento Ciudadano Patricia Mercado, one of the promoters, said that the initiative seeks to return to citizens “sovereignty over the time that belongs to them.” “In dialogue with the Chamber of Deputies, we were able to reach this agreement. Yes, we have to work to live, but it is not rational or healthy to live to work”, she has declared. Senator Germán Martínez, from the Plural Group, has also applauded the measure, although he has accused the businessmen of “gridging” in Congress to try to back it down. “Work is not merchandise; is a value. Understand it, businessmen! ”, He launched.

The reform has been the subject of an intense lobbying campaign by the private sector. The employer associations had requested that the increase in vacations be done in stages, with nine days in 2023 until reaching 12 in 2026. In addition, they had claimed that the 12 days should not be continuous so as not to financially affect small and medium-sized companies. companies with few staff. According to a calculation by the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin), the reform will cost between 2% and 3% of the companies’ annual payroll

At times, the Morena bench in the Chamber of Deputies was open to considering some of the business concerns and proposed to review the original minutes approved by the Senate. In the Labor Commission, the majority party proposed that only six days be continuous and that the distribution of the rest had to be negotiated with the bosses. The proposal caused the rejection of the senators and indignation among the ranks of Morena. Deputy Susana Prieto denounced a setback regarding the original initiative. Finally, it was decided to go back to 12 continuous days and eliminate the need to negotiate with the employers.

Vacation days in Mexico have not changed since the enactment of the Federal Labor Law in 1970. Mexican employees had fewer vacations than those of any neighboring country. Six days off in the first year, compared to the International Labor Organization (ILO) recommendation of 18 days. Mexico was the OECD country where most people worked: 2,128 hours per year per employee, compared to the average of 1,716 for this group of countries.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country