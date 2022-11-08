On November 9, 2022, the mode of the World Cup Qatar 2022 a FIFA 23 and, as usual, we have the prediction of how the tournament that is now based in the middle east will end. The first how it went to nations like Mexico and Argentina.

According to the information revealed, Brazil, Argentina, France and Germany passed the group stage on foot. The first surprise came from the side of the United States that came first in their group over England.

FIFA 23 He still had the luxury of telling us that Portugal and the Czech Republic were also advancing. The Netherlands also did their thing, Denmark too, Senegal and Poland also qualified. Belgium and Korea surprised and the last to reach the fourth game were Croatia, Spain and Switzerland.

FIFA 23 predicts a real show from the round of 32 of the World Cup

Yes, the reality of the World Cup is that it usually has some grinding games that do not help the competition at all. But the round of 16 arrives and everything goes up a notch.

The Netherlands eliminated England, then Argentina defeated Denmark. The United States then reaches another fifth game before Mexico overtakes Senegal and France defeats Poland.

Later Germany eliminates Belgium, which was the surprise of 2018, then Brazil is dispatched without problems to South Korea. Croatia ends Spanish dreams and Portugal defeats Switzerland.

The quarterfinals are already much more competitive. Brazil defeats Germany 3-0, Portugal eliminates Croatia and gives Ronaldo a match he has always dreamed of. Argentina narrowly defeats the Netherlands and lives on, while France suffers and defeats the American dream by eliminating the United States.

The semifinals were also close. Argentina defeats France by the minimum and Brazil eliminates Portugal on penalties after 180 minutes from 0 to 0. In the end, FIFA 23 gives Messi the World Cup by making Argentina defeat Brazil by the minimum.

According to the EA game, this is Messi's World Cup. Will it be so? Well, we'll see about that when the actual event takes place. Do you agree with this forecast?