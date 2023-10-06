Thousands of migrants, including minors and pregnant womenlive stuck in settlements in unhealthy and precarious conditions in the south of Mexicothe organization denounces Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

In the midst of the migration crisis that the region is experiencing, the association stated in a statement that thousands are stranded in settlements in several cities without basic health, water or sanitation services, which seriously affects their health.

“Given the increase in the number of migrants in recent weeks, MSF calls for redoubling efforts, both by the authorities and other organizations, to meet the needs of those who are migrating.“said the NGO.

The organization explained that it is intervening in Long live Mexicoa town in the state of Chiapas, in a place with unhealthy conditions, an island in the middle of roads, next to a canal of dirty water and where migrants are stuck for days before continuing their journey.

“There is a need for more help and the transfer of this population to a habitable place in decent conditions,” explained Gemma Domínguez, coordinator of the organization in Mexico. The camp in Viva México houses a daily average of around 600 migrants who “live” there between five and ten days on average.

“It is important that we work in coordination so that the response is more effective. We know that this situation has been generated by an increase in the number of migrants seeking well-being and security outside their countries, and all public organizations and institutions must be prepared,” said Domínguez.

File photo of migrants walking through southern Mexico.

Throughout the country there are more towns in similar conditions, MSF considered, where thousands of migrants live in precarious and inhumane conditions. For this reason, MSF will analyze the expansion of its activities to these other places, to offer basic medical and psychological assistance, as they do in the Viva México camp.

Mexico is experiencing a new migratory wave, as shown last week by the suspension of 60 freight trains of the Ferromex company due to the presence of more than 4,000 migrants in the cars and on the roads, demonstrations, and stampedes of thousands of migrants in the offices. of care for refugees on the southern border.

On September 18, the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (Comar) reported a year-on-year increase of 30% from January to August 2023, when it registered almost 100,000 applications, a situation that keeps the southern border saturated.

Cuban, Haitian and Honduran migrants are the main foreigners who have gathered in search of political asylum in Tapachula, on the border of Mexico with Guatemala, where Comar deals with break-ins, long lines and the delivery of documents with the support of the National Guard .

*With Efe