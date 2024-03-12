Mexican journalist Jaime Barrera, local news presenter for N+ on Televisa Guadalajara, disappeared in said city from the west of the country, his relatives and civil organizations denounced this Tuesday.

“My father, the best journalist in Jalisco (state in western Mexico), is missing. I beg you with all my soul to help us find him,” his daughter, Itzul Barrera, who is also national advisor of the ruling National Regeneration Movement, posted on Facebook. (Brunette).

This Tuesday, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, stated that The journalist did not attend his newscast on Monday and “that since noon his family could not locate him.”

A few moments ago they informed me that journalist Jaime Barrera had not gone to his newscast and that his family had not been able to locate him since midday. Based on this information we are attentive and focused on finding his whereabouts. Personally, I am attending to the issue and all the… — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) March 12, 2024

Hours later, the attorney general of the state of Jalisco, Luis Joaquín Méndez, reported that Barrera, who was also a journalist for media outlets such as Milenio, El Informador and Canal 44, He allegedly suffered a “violent” kidnapping committed by between three and four subjects.

At a press conference, the prosecutor showed a video of Barrera leaving a radio station this Monday, when he was last seen at two in the afternoon, which supports the hypothesis of a kidnapping of the journalist.

“The line that is being addressed and that is being exploited is that from the moment he leaves these offices, the deprivation (of freedom) of Comrade Jaime in a violent manner is presumed, apparently by between three and four subjects, and the information is is being integrated into the research portfolio,” he commented.

Video of Jaime Barrera's departure from the radio station where he works at 2:03 p.m. this Monday, March 11, 2024 pic.twitter.com/4G40yAQjFk —Leonardo Schwebel (@LeoSchwebel) March 12, 2024

The images and other evidence collected show that the subjects allegedly took the communicator in an SUV, according to the prosecutor.

“At least one of them was carrying a long weapon, and the deprivation of the companion in that vehicle was carried out or carried out and they took him away, that is the information that was even being collected a few moments ago,” said Méndez. .

The official reiterated that they found the journalist's abandoned car in the municipality of Zapopan, in the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara, but There were no signs of any robbery or violent attempted assault.

Forensic personnel and investigative police inspect evidence found in the car of Mexican journalist Jaime Barrera, who was located after his disappearance in Zapopan, State of Jalisco, Photo:AFP

The case of the journalist, who also collaborated with Canal 44, Milenio and El Informador, has attracted the attention of international civil organizations such as Article 19 and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ, in English).

While the University Committee for Analysis of Disappearances of Persons of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) warned in a statement this Tuesday that “what happened is a drastic and very worrying change” in the trend of disappearances and attacks against the press in Jalisco.

The event occurs while organizations such as Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have warned that Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalists that is not at war.with at least five murdered in relation to their work in 2023, according to Article 19.

EFE